Head leaves T20I squad for red-ball Ashes preparation

Travis Head will miss the final two matches of the T20I series against India as he switches to Ashes preparation with an appearance for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Head will be available to face Tasmania in Hobart next week in what will be his first first-class match since the tour of West Indies in July. He has had a relatively lean run in white-ball cricket over the last month with a top score of 31 in eight innings across T20Is and ODIs after making 142 against South Africa in August.

Head shapes as a crucial cog in Australia's Test line-up where he will slot in at No. 5 with the ability to change games with his counterattacking approach. It's understood that it was largely left for Head to decide whether he wanted a four-day game before facing England.

His appearance for South Australia will add to a star-studded round of Sheffield Shield ahead of the first Test with most, if not all, of the squad - which will be named later this week - expected to appear.

Josh Hazlewood , who departed the T20I series after the second game in Melbourne, and Mitchell Starc are set to play for New South Wales against Victoria in an attack that will feature Nathan Lyon. Sean Abbott , who will also leave the T20I squad following the Hobart game, is also available for NSW. Steven Smith will play the second of his two matches after making 118 against Queensland at the Gabba.

Victoria are expected to have Scott Boland for his third Shield outing of the season after he was rested for the match against Tasmania in Melbourne.

Cameron Green will feature for Western Australia against Queensland in a game that should see him return to bowling for the first time since the opening match of the season.

Marnus Labuschagne will likely be keen for another outing before the Test series, where he is certain to earn a recall, while Matt Renshaw has been in the opening conversation.

Beau Webster will play for Tasmania against South Australia who will have Alex Carey available alongside Head. Brendan Doggett, who could have been named among the back-up quicks by then, is also due to play for SA.

Meanwhile, legspinner Tanveer Sangha has been released from the T20I squad to play for NSW in the One-Day Cup match against Queensland in Sydney on Monday. He has been providing cover for Adam Zampa who is awaiting the birth of his second child.

As previously announced, left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis will come into the squad for the final two matches on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane having overcome a calf injury.