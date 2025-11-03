Team of the tournament: Mandhana, Wolvaardt, Gardner, Ecclestone and...?

The women's World Cup 2025 drew to a close at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where India upstaged South Africa to be crowned champions. This was one of the closest World Cups in recent times, and there were some tricky choices to make in ESPNcricinfo's team of the tournament.

Getty Images

Runs 434 | Avg 54.25 | SR 99.08

So rich was Mandhana's vein of form coming into the competition that a quiet start - 54 runs in the first three outings - had left viewers perplexed. But she dialled things up once the big games arrived: 80 versus Australia , 88 versus England , and 109 in the high-stakes clash against New Zealand . She added 45 in the final to finish with the highest tally for an Indian in a women's World Cup.

AFP/Getty Images

Runs 571 | Avg 71.37 | SR 98.78

Wolvaardt, too, had a slow start, but more than made up for lost time, scoring 30 or more in seven consecutive matches - including half-centuries in wins against India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan - and then hit centuries in both knockouts. Her 101 in the final versus India may have ended in a losing cause, but the 169 against England to take South Africa to their maiden ODI World Cup final will go down as one of the all-time great performances. Her tally is, by some distance, the highest at an edition of the ODI World Cup.

Getty Images

Runs 292 | Avg 58.40 | SR 101.03

Speaking of iffy beginnings… Rodrigues found herself on the bench three weeks into her maiden ODI World Cup, after two ducks and two 30s. She celebrated her return - and a promotion to No. 3 - with a sparkling 76 not out off 55 balls versus New Zealand, before the career-defining 127 not out to end Australia's reign with a record chase in the semi-finals.

ICC/Getty Images

Runs 208 | SR 102.97 | Wickets 12 | ER 4.18

Continuing the trend of peaking at the right time was Kapp, whose first big contribution (aside from a chase-stabilising half-century against Bangladesh ) came in the sixth game of the campaign: 68 not out off 43 balls followed by three new-ball wickets against Pakistan . She then demolished England's hopes of chasing 320 in the semi-final with a double-strike in the first over, finishing with 5 for 20, having earlier chipped in with a 33-ball 42.

Getty Images

Runs 117 | SR 85.40 | Wickets 17 | ER 4.45

Sutherland's consistent mastery at the death, fuelled by a lethal back-of-the-hand slower ball, meant she was the joint-highest wicket-taker before the final. She started with a three-for against New Zealand , triggered an Indian collapse with 5 for 40 in Visakhapatnam, and added another three versus England - a game where she also had her only significant outing with the bat.

Getty Images

Runs 328 | SR 130.15 | Wickets 7 | ER 5.30

Prior to 2025, the World Cup had seen only three hundreds from batters coming in at No. 5 or lower; Gardner hit two in this edition, both stunning recovery acts. She turned 128 for 5 into 326 against New Zealand by smashing 115 off 83 balls, and then turned a tricky chase versus England into a cakewalk - Australia were 68 for 4 in pursuit of 245 - with 104* off 73. There was a fifty in the semis too, and she chipped in with the ball all along.

ICC/Getty Images

Runs 235 | Avg 39.16 | SR 133.52 | Dismissals 4

Ghosh takes the wicketkeeping gloves in our team owing to her finishing prowess. She was the tournament's fastest scorer as well as its highest six-hitter . Her unbeaten 20-ball 35 pushed India closer to 250 against Pakistan in Colombo; she played cameos in both the games versus Australia, including a handy 16-ball 26 in the record semi-final chase; she added 34 off 24 in the title clash against South Africa, and her 94 off 77 against the same opponents was an early contender for the knock of the tournament…

AFP/Getty Images

Runs 208 | SR 131.64 | Wickets 9 | ER 5.30

… only to be upstaged by de Klerk later the same evening. De Klerk pulled off rescue acts twice in five days in Visakhapatnam: the 84* off 54 against India pulled off one of the tournament's all-time great escapes, while the 37* off 29 versus Bangladesh averted one of the big upsets. De Klerk finished as this edition's second-fastest scorer, and with the second-most sixes, while remaining a reliable presence with the ball, taking at least a wicket every time she was called on to bowl.

Getty Images

Wickets 22 | ER 5.52 | Runs 215 | SR 90.33

Deepti's tournament started with a fifty and a three-for, and ended with a fifty and a five-for - the first such achievement in any World Cup final, women's or men's. The leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Deepti became the first player to do the double of 200+ runs and 15+ wickets in an edition of the women's ODI World Cup. The Player of the Tournament recipient also contributed a four-for and fifty in the loss to England, and injected vital momentum in the semi-final chase against Australia with a 17-ball 24.

Getty Images

Wickets 13 | Avg 17.38 | ER 4.03

King delivered the spell of the tournament, claiming the first seven-for in World Cup history, to bamboozle South Africa in Indore. But don't discount the rest of her tournament: two key wickets in the opener versus New Zealand, miserly returns against Bangladesh (2 for 18) and England (1 for 20), and the first fifty from a No. 10 in a women's white-ball international to stitch a rescue act against Pakistan.

ICC/Getty Images

Wickets 16 | Avg 14.25 | ER 4.05

Ecclestone began the tournament playing second fiddle to fellow slow left-arm spinner Linsey Smith's hero act against South Africa, but finished as strongly as ever. She proved too strong for Bangladesh (3 for 24) and Sri Lanka (4 for 17), and despite tougher outings in Indore, and an injury scare ahead of the semi-final, she was England's standout performer in the defeat to South Africa with 4 for 44.

ICC/Getty Images

Runs 289 | Ave 57.80 | SR 85.25 | Wkts 4