Former India Under-15 cricketer Rajesh Banik dies in road accident

Rajesh Banik , the former Tripura first-class cricketer and state captain, died in a road accident in Anandanagar in western Tripura, a Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) official said on Saturday. He was 40 and is survived by his father, mother and brother, PTI reported.

Banik, who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tripura in the 2001-02 season, was among the state's leading cricketers of his time and later served as a selector for the state's Under-16 team.

Born on December 12, 1984, Banik was a right-hand batter and occasional legspinner. He went on to play 42 first-class matches, all for Tripura, scoring 1469 runs at an average of 19.32, and also scored 378 runs in 24 List A matches and 203 runs in 18 T20s, all between the 2001-02 and 2017-18 seasons.

A contemporary of Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu, Banik was their team-mate in the India Under-15 team in the Asian Cricket Council Under-15 tournament in Kuala Lumpur in 2000 and also toured England with the India Under-15s the same year where, again, Rayudu and Pathan were among his colleagues.

Banik went on to represent Tripura at many domestic age-group tournaments, like the Vijay Merchant Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the CK Nayudu Trophy, the MA Chidambaram Trophy, the Buchi Babu Invitational, the Under-19s Cooch Behar Trophy and the National Under-25 tournament.

The Tripura senior men's team players, currently playing a Ranji Trophy match in Agartala against Bengal, wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Banik, and the TCA paid tribute to the former cricketer at its headquarters in Agartala on Saturday.

"This is very unfortunate that we have lost a talented cricketer and selector of the Under-16 cricket team," secretary Subrata Dey was reported as saying by PTI. "We are shocked. May his soul rest in peace."