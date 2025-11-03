Stats - Deepti Sharma in a league of her own in World Cups
Stats highlights from the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa
Deepti Sharma had an exceptional tournament with bat and ball • ICC/Getty Images
298 for 7 India's total against South Africa was the second highest in a Women's World Cup final, behind Australia's 356 for 5 against England in 2022.
They are the fourth team to win the Women's World Cup, after Australia (seven titles), England (four titles) and New Zealand (one title).
58 and 5 for 39 Deepti Sharma's performance in the World Cup final - she's the first player with a half-century and a five-wicket haul in an ODI knockout match (men or women). She's also the first player with a fifty and a five-for in a women's World Cup match.
Deepti is only the second player to take a five-wicket haul in a Women's World Cup final. England's Anya Shrubsole was the first, who took 6 for 46 against India in the final of the 2017 edition.
22 Wickets for Deepti in the tournament, the joint second highest in a Women's World Cup. Lyn Fullston took 23 wickets in the 1982 World Cup, while Jackie Lord also took 22 in 1982.
Deepti is also the first player to do the double of 200-plus runs and 20-plus wickets in a World Cup, having scored 215 runs, including three fifties, and taken two four-plus wicket hauls.
21 years & 278 days Shafali Verma's age, making her the youngest to win the Player-of-the-Match award at an ODI World Cup final. The previous youngest was Australia's Jess Duffin, who was 23 years and 235 days old in the 2013 women's World Cup final against West Indies.
571 Runs scored by Laura Wolvaardt, the most in a Women's World Cup, surpassing Alyssa Healy's tally of 509 runs in 2022. Wolvaardt also matched Healy's feat from the 2022 edition of scoring hundreds in the semi-final and final.
14 Fifty-plus scores for Wolvaardt in Women's World Cups, the most by any batter. She is also the second highest run-getter in the Women's World Cup, behind Debbie Hockley (1501).
104 Partnership runs between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali for the first wicket - only the second century opening stand in a Women's World Cup final, after the 160 by Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes against England in 2022.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo