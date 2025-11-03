Mandhana on World Cup win: 'Will take the 45 days of not sleeping every night'

: "[Feelings] Absolutely proud, there's no doubt about it. I don't know, it's not sunk in yet. It's an unbelievable achievement by all the girls. They deserve every credit, they deserve everything that will follow from here because they have worked incredibly hard. I know for a fact that they have done every Indian proud. [On the earlier losses] We did not look at those losses as losses, we just thought we couldn't get over the line. We dominated a lot of those. There were some hiccups in the campaign, but we were still alive in the tournament and here we are on 2nd November, 2025 as World Champions. [On what this does for women's cricket in the country] I don't know, I really don't know. I am sure they deserve everything what will follow hereon. They have worked extremely hard for this. It is a watershed moment for Indian cricket. [A word on Shafali?] One word... magical. Absolute magical. Turns up in the semi-final, no pressure.. in the finals, home crowd, packed stadiums, turns up a blinder of an innings and then picks up a few wicket with the ball. Absolutely magical.[On the fielding] That was one thing we spoke a lot in the dressing room in the last two years that fielding and fitness was really something we spoke about and focused on it. And here we are... they just turned it up on this day in a World Cup final. I couldn't have asked for more."