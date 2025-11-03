Mandhana on World Cup win: 'Will take the 45 days of not sleeping every night'
Amanjot, Ghosh, Rawal, Mandhana and others react to India's maiden World Cup win
Amanjot Kaur is engulfed by her team-mates after taking a vital catch • ICC/Getty Images
India beat South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 to be crowned champions for the first time. Here's how their players reacted immediately after the win.
Shafali Verma, Player of the Match: "At the start, I had said that God has sent me to do something special and that reflected today. I'm very happy that we've won the World Cup. I can't express it in words. It was tough [coming into the tournament midway] but I was confident that if I keep self belief and stayed calm, then I can do anything. My parents, friends and my brother supported me immensely. Today, I was thinking that I need to make runs anyhow and that the team needed to win. My mind was quite clear and I batted according to my plans. I was happy they got executed. Smriti di was talking to me continuously, Harman di is always a supporter. Team-mates also supported me, they were very welcoming too. Seniors just said to play my natural game, not to move away from my natural game. [Sachin Tendulkar watching from the stands] It is a very memorable moment for me. When I saw Sachin sir, I got a special kind of boost. I speak to him occasionally, he gives me a boost always. Today also I got inspired just by seeing him."
Deepti Sharma, Player of the Tournament: "Honestly, this still feels like a dream. We have not yet got rid of the emptions. I am so happy to contribute in a World Cup final. I feel really glad. We just wanted to take the positive takeaways from every match. On the fans, I will say, they have come in huge numbers. I want to thank the fans, they have supported us in every match. This was not possible without them. As a team, we feel great after this result. I just want to enjoy every department. I like challenges. I had the bat and ball in my hand. I just had to play according to the situation, and I enjoyed a lot. What better a moment, on this stage, to perform as an allrounder for the team... can't get better than this. [On Laura Wolvaardt] I think Laura played a very good innings. We were not relaxed. We were very calm, kept on cheering everyone up in the drinks break. As a bowling unit, we wanted to take it till the last ball. We just wanted focus on our best balls. and we did that. [On the changes she wants to see] There has been a lot of change after 2017 and I hope we get more matches. So that will be great."
Amanjot Kaur: "Everyone playing knew how important Wolvaardt's catch was. I guess I fumbled first time ever in my life, glad I got a second chance. That's all, I don't have words to express. [What does this mean?] This means a lot. You can see the crowd cheering. We have created history. This is just the starting, Indian cricket will be at the next level. We are going to dominate all over the world in every format. [Message to family] Congrats to everyone. My family, my coaches, whoever has family here or those sitting at home. My grandmother is not well, she is watching at home. [The support] I think it's their victory as well. Because they came in huge numbers to support us. This is for you Mumbai, this is for everyone, this is for Pratika who missed out due to injury. I know how it feels to miss out a match due to injury. Not everything is good but there's good in everything. Very grateful."
Richa Ghosh: "[On the importance of the win] This win has a lot of importance. We have been waiting for the World Cup for a long time, [had the lingering feeling of] when we will lift the trophy. And today we have won the trophy. We are champions. I can't explain this feeling but we are all very happy. You can see how emotional everyone is. It's totally different. [Talk in the huddle] I think in the huddle, the talk was this is the last day, one more day and we just wanted to give it all. No matter what happens, we just wanted to put our bodies on the line. [On the finish] There was pressure of the final, there is so much crowd and fans. But I wanted to performed well, that was the main thing. Everyone trusted me that I can go out and hit and that helped me a lot."
Pratika Rawal: "Well, I can't express enough. There's no words. It's not going to come out of my mouth. This flag on my shoulder, it means a lot to me. And you know, being here with my team, it's just surreal. I mean, injuries are part and parcel of the game. I'm very happy that I was a part of this team, this winning team. You know, this team, I just love this team. I can't express my feelings towards this team. So I'm very happy that we actually made it. And we're the first [Indian] team who has won the World Cup in so long. And the whole India deserves this. To be very honest, it was very difficult for me to sit out and watch the match because it's actually very difficult. It's very easy to play inside, rather than watching from the outside. But seeing this energy, seeing this environment, it just, you know, it gave me goosebumps. Whenever there was a wicket, whenever there was a sixer, you can see the energy. It's amazing. It's genuinely amazing."
Smriti Mandhana: "I don't know how to react to that [being World Champions]. Still sinking in. I haven't been emotional on a cricket field, but just a very unreal moment. Home World Cup. Just to read 'Champions - India', I am still not able to process it. Every World Cup we go in and there's been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But we always believe we've got a bigger responsibility with women's cricket and genuinely to see the support we've got in the last one and a half months... I mean, I don't know how to explain the last 40 days. But to end it with a World Cup win today, I will take the 45 days of not sleeping every night. [After exit from last T20 World Cup before the semi-final] The last T20 World Cup was a difficult one for all of us, but we had a clear focus on trying to work on our fitness, trying to be better at each aspect. The super-strength of this team - no one will talk about it - is how everyone just stuck in, played for each other. In a World Cup you need everyone's support, good days and bad days. We enjoyed each others' success. I can't tell you how the team environment is... that's just magic."
Amol Muzumdar: "[Feelings] Absolutely proud, there's no doubt about it. I don't know, it's not sunk in yet. It's an unbelievable achievement by all the girls. They deserve every credit, they deserve everything that will follow from here because they have worked incredibly hard. I know for a fact that they have done every Indian proud. [On the earlier losses] We did not look at those losses as losses, we just thought we couldn't get over the line. We dominated a lot of those. There were some hiccups in the campaign, but we were still alive in the tournament and here we are on 2nd November, 2025 as World Champions. [On what this does for women's cricket in the country] I don't know, I really don't know. I am sure they deserve everything what will follow hereon. They have worked extremely hard for this. It is a watershed moment for Indian cricket. [A word on Shafali?] One word... magical. Absolute magical. Turns up in the semi-final, no pressure.. in the finals, home crowd, packed stadiums, turns up a blinder of an innings and then picks up a few wicket with the ball. Absolutely magical.[On the fielding] That was one thing we spoke a lot in the dressing room in the last two years that fielding and fitness was really something we spoke about and focused on it. And here we are... they just turned it up on this day in a World Cup final. I couldn't have asked for more."