Gurbaz and Ibrahim set up Afghanistan's series-sweeping show

Afghanistan 210 for 3 (Gurbaz 92, Ibrahim 60, Evans 2-33) beat Zimbabwe 201 (Raza 51, Bennett 47, Abdollah 3-42) by nine runs

On a flat pitch in Harare, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided a demonstration of what a modern T20 opening stand looks like with their clean swings of the bat and ruthless targeting of the bowlers. Their 159-run partnership lifted Afghanistan to 210 for 3 and, despite a spirited chase led by Zimbabwe 's Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, and Ryan Burl, the visitors closed out the game to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

A menacing powerplay

The first over delivered by Wellington Masakadza set the tone for the innings. He conceded 19 to Gurbaz's bat. First, Gurbaz bent low, rolled the wrists, and paddled one fine for four. The next ball, Gurbaz stepped down the track to launch it straight back over the sightscreen and into the trees. When Masakadza corrected his line, Gurbaz stayed deep and carved him past point for another boundary, before pre-empting a straighter one and paddling again past short fine leg.

From there, every bowler faced the same problem. Richard Ngarava's short ball sat up to be pulled while Brad Evans induced a mis-hit that he himself spilled. There really was no stopping Gurbaz.

In the fourth over, Tinotenda Maposa met Ibrahim in full rhythm and four consecutive boundaries followed: a smack through midwicket, a punch past mid-off, a square cut off the back foot, and a fluent drive through cover. By the time the powerplay ended, Afghanistan were 73 for 0, their third-highest total after the first six overs.

Ibrahim Zadran struck his third successive T20I fifty on Sunday • Zimbabwe Cricket

The stand swells; Afghanistan post 210

The next phase was about control without risk. Raza turned to himself and bowled with discipline (4-0-20-0). But from the other end, the runs kept coming. Burl, in particular, was taken for 30 runs in the 14th over. Gurbaz started with a paddle over fine leg, followed by a drive drilled straight back past the bowler. When Burl went wide, Gurbaz stepped out and sent it sailing over long-off; the next, he picked up and deposited over cow corner. The fifth ball was sliced through extra-cover, and the last was lifted flat over long-on.

At 155 for 0 after 15 overs, Afghanistan had broken the game. Zimbabwe needed something special and it came from Raza himself - sprinting back from extra cover to grab a running, diving catch off Ngarava's slower ball. Gurbaz, the dismissed man, made 92 off 48 and hit eight fours and five sixes. Ibrahim, whose fifty had arrived in a quieter fashion, was next to go, beaten by Evans' slower delivery and bowled for 60. Sediqullah Atal finished the job, clearing the ropes three times in an unbeaten, 15-ball 35 to help the visitors post 210 for 3.

Raza, Bennett spark hope

Zimbabwe's reply started poorly. Dion Myers' lazy run-out and Brendan Taylor's chip to mid-on inside the powerplay left them at 19 for 2, but then came the counterattack. Raza and Bennett turned the evening into a contest again.

Raza was characteristically dismissive of length. He pulled anything short, carving Fazalhaq Farooqi over square leg and slicing Fareed Ahmad through cover point. Bennett played some audacious shots too -- a ramp over fine leg off Fareed and a checked drive past mid-off. Their 85-run stand off 48 balls had Harare clapping again.

Sikandar Raza made 51 in 29 balls • Zimbabwe Cricket

Raza's fifty arrived in 28 balls but his innings ended in a fluke when a sweep shot off Mohammad Nabi rolled off his glove, then his pad and onto the stumps. Bennett carried on for 47 before mistiming to mid-off. At that point, Zimbabwe were 126 for 4 in 12.5 overs.

Fareed, Ahmadzai take Afghanistan home

That could have been the end, but Tashinga Musekiwa and Burl kept the chase alive. Burl's three sixes rekindled belief, while Musekiwa's shots through mid-off and midwicket kept Zimbabwe within touching distance. Even after Burl's exit for 37 off 15 balls, there was hope.

With three overs to go, Zimbabwe needed 39, but Fareed's double strike in the 18th over -- bowling Clive Madande and having Evans brilliantly caught by Gurbaz -- broke the chase once and for all. Farooqi conceded only 10 in the 19th, leaving Abdollah Ahmadzai with 18 to defend off the final over.