Nair, Smaran, Mohan hit double-hundreds; Vidarbha flex depth

The second day of the third round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy was an eventful one with three batters scoring double-centuries in the Elite Group and Vidarbha demonstrating why they are a domestic powerhouse.

Nair continues to rack up the runs

Left out of the senior India and the India A squads, Karun Nair served another reminder to the selectors and team management, converting his second successive fifty-plus score for Karnataka into a double-century, against Kerala in Mangalapuram . This was Nair's fifth double-hundred in first-class cricket and third since 2024.

After dropping him for the home Test series against West Indies in favour of Devdutt Padikkal, Nair's state junior, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that they 'expected a little bit more' than his 205 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.62 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Nair went back to the Ranji Trophy and scored an unbeaten 174 against Goa in Shimoga in the second round. After that knock Nair felt that he "deserves" to be part of India's Test team.

"Obviously, it is quite disappointing, but I know that I deserve to be there after the last two years I have had," Nair told reporters during the last round. "People might have their own opinions, but for me personally, I can have my own. My own opinion is that I deserve a lot better."

He eventually ran out of partners in Shimoga but found ample support from 22-year-old R Smaran , who scored a double-century of his own. The pair added 343 for the fourth wicket, stopping 12 short of Karnataka's first-class record. Manish Pandey and Dega Nischal had piled on 354 for the fourth wicket against Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur in 2017-18

It was seamer NP Basil who ended the stand when he dismissed Nair for 233 off 389 balls, including 25 fours and two sixes. Smaran then proceeded to make a career-best 220 not out. Karnataka will hope that the twin double-centuries will translate into their first outright win this season.

Shikhar Mohan: A new star for Jharkhand? • PTI

Another double-centurion: Shikhar Mohan

Jharkhand 's rookie opener Shikhar Mohan also hit a double-century, setting up his team's push for an innings win against Nagaland in Ranchi . After Jharkhand had lost two early wickets on the first day, Mohan combined with stand-in captain Virat Singh, who was leading the side in the absence of Ishan Kishan, who had linked up with the India A team in Bengaluru as cover for the injured N Jagadeesan. They accumulated 253 for the second wicket before Virat was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Imliwati Lemtur.

Mohan and Kumar Kushagra (58) then carried Jharkhand past 400. Robin Minz also helped himself to a half-century before Jharkhand declared on 510 for 8. Mohan finished with 207 off 303 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes in his third first-class innings. A prolific run-getter in age-group cricket for Jharkhand, Mohan, now 20, is making a smooth step up to the Ranji Trophy.

Elsewhere in Raipur , Jammu and Kashmir opener Shubham Khajuria came close to a double-hundred, but left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate denied him and dismissed him for 190 off 344 balls. His knock countered Chhattisgarh professional Ravi Kiran's 7 for 82.

Nachiket Bhute's five-for wrecked TN • PTI

Vidarbha flex their depth

No Yash Rathod. No Danish Malewar. No Atharva Taide. No Harsh Dubey. No Yash Thakur. No problem for Vidarbha.

Despite being hit by injuries and unavailability of their strike bowlers Thakur and Dubey, who are on India A duty, Vidarbha had enough depth to dominate Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore . Tamil Nadu were also without Gurjapneet Singh, Jagadeesan and India Under-19 allrounder RS Ambrish, but it was Vidarbha who coped better.

Fast bowler Nachiket Bhute , who was playing his 14th first-class game, stepped into Thakur's shoes and triggered a TN collapse. From an overnight 252 for 4, TN were bowled out for 291. Bhute threatened both edges, especially the inside edge of both right-handers and lefties with his inducker. Both M Shahrukh Khan and B Indrajith were done in by sharp induckers.