Amanjot, de Klerk and others - World Cup stars who will make their WPL teams think
With the WPL auction, and before that retention day, coming up, some of these cricketers are likely to create interest following their World Cup performances
Nadine de Klerk was at her absolute best in the league-phase win over India • ICC/Getty Images
The 2025 women's World Cup concluded on Sunday with India winning the title. Now, the attention shifts to the next Women's Premier League auction, set to take place later this month. Prior to that, there is the retention deadline: November 5. Through the last few weeks, there were performances that would have made WPL teams take notice, and here are some big players who could end up being retained or make a splash at the auction.
A pace-bowling allrounder who can nail the yorkers and whack more than just a few at the death? Yes, please! De Klerk is one of those whose stocks would have risen big time ahead of the WPL auction. In Indian conditions, she put up quite a show with the bat - against India, no less - rescuing South Africa from a seemingly impossible situation in a chase in the league stage. Her strike rate of 131.64 in the World Cup was second only to Richa Ghosh's 133.52 (minimum 20 balls faced). She also picked up nine wickets, the third-most for South Africa. That she can keep her calm at the death was evident in the final, where she gave away just six singles bowling the 50th. She was with Mumbai Indians (MI) in WPL 2025 but did not get a single game. If they retain her, it will be tough not to give her a spot in the XI?
The start of WPL 2025 and the recent World Cup was similar for Amanjot - she was returning from a stress fracture of the back earlier this year, for MI, and she was out with niggle for two months before the World Cup. Both the competitions ended with her team winning the trophy. The World Cup would have given a massive boost to MI, who can now retain her as the Indian seam-bowling allrounder ahead of Pooja Vastrakar, who has had a long injury layoff. Amanjot has shown she could be the second seamer, she can float in the batting order, and that she is a gun fielder is no secret.
Even though Australia were knocked out in the semi-final, Sutherland had a memorable World Cup, outshining the likes of Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath. Only Deepti Sharma (22) had more wickets than Sutherland's 17 in the competition. Her death-over exploits often helped Australia rein opponents in.
Her Delhi Capitals (DC) team-mate Kapp had a relatively sedate World Cup, where she finished with 12 wickets but went wicketless in four of the nine outings including the final. Her five-wicket haul against England in the semi-final proved she still has it in her to deliver when the stakes are high.
In WPL 2025, Sutherland was the third-highest wicket-taker for DC with nine wickets, one more than Kapp's eight. This is why DC could face a tricky choice if they have to retain one of them. Both of them have shown at the World Cup that they can rescue their teams from tricky situations with the bat, too. Whoever finds themselves in the auction is likely to trigger a bidding war.
She played only two games for DC in WPL 2025 but that was enough for India to get her into the World Cup squad. Her ability to vary her pace, get some drift as well as enough bite from the surface makes her stand out from some of the other left-arm spinners. That made India prefer her over the more experienced Radha Yadav, and she delivered with 14 wickets, the second-most for them. She was the best bowler on show in both of India's matches against Australia, and a prime reason why the defending champions were kept to a lower-than-par total in the semi-final. If she is not retained by DC, expect her to make a splash at the auction.
For three World Cups in a row, across ODIs and T20Is, Wolvaardt has topped the run chart. In this tournament, her evolution and growth were visible. She opened up scoring areas that she hadn't accessed before, batted at a higher gear and hit seven of her 18 ODI sixes in the last four weeks. No one doubts Wolvaardt's ability to score runs even in T20 cricket. The fact she features in our list is because she played only three matches in WPL 2025, where her team Gujarat Giants (GG) used five opening combinations in nine matches. If GG do not retain her - but why wouldn't they? - there are a few teams who could do with a versatile batter, and leader, like Wolvaardt.
Amanjot KaurLaura WolvaardtMarizanne KappShree CharaniAnnabel SutherlandNadine de KlerkSouth Africa WomenIndia WomenAustralia WomenUP Warriorz WomenRoyal Challengers Bengaluru WomenGujarat Giants WomenDelhi Capitals WomenMumbai Indians WomenIndiaSouth AfricaAustraliaWomen's Premier LeagueICC Women's World Cup
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7