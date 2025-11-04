Power-hitters and left-arm spinners flourish; catching continues to be sloppy

From high totals to spin dominance to fantastic catches as well as fumbles in the field, the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 showed off a rapidly evolving game. It ended with a final without Australia or England, and was also the first time that a team placed fourth on the league table lifted the trophy.

A batting boom like never before

The 2025 edition produced batting numbers at a scale never seen before in the women's game.

There were 11 275-plus totals , one better than the previous edition. The tournament also saw 15 individual hundreds , surpassing the 14 in 2017. As many as 21 batters crossed 200 runs this tournament, with 20 of them striking at above 75, a big leap in scoring tempo.

The previous edition had 15 of the 19 batters with 200-plus runs going at a 75-plus strike rate. Before 2025, just 46 of 131 batters with 200-plus runs in women's ODI World Cups had done so at that tempo.

Run rates vs economy rates = knockout teams

The teams with the best difference in batting scoring rates and bowling economy rates were the ones that made the semi-finals. Australia stood out with the best differential of +1.10, followed by South Africa (0.63), India (0.52) and England (0.06). These were also the four sides with positive differentials.

Boundary blitz and six-hitting surge

If the last two World Cups hinted at a bit of a revolution in power hitting in women's cricket, 2025 confirmed it. The tournament witnessed a record 133 sixes , 22 more than the 111 in 2017. This edition also had the balls-per-boundary ratio (9.8) go below ten.

Balls per boundary at CWC 2025 • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

For the first time, the overall run rate in an edition breached the five-run mark , finishing at 5.14, a sharp rise from 4.69 (2017) and 4.68 (2022).

Left-arm is right

No bowling type exerted more influence at this World Cup than left-arm spin. It delivered the lowest balls-per-wicket ratio of all bowling types - 29.99, around four balls fewer than the next best, which was right-arm legspin. There was also the most wickets by left-arm spin in an edition, 110, which was 33 more than the record in 1982.

Lower-order comebacks

If top-order dominance was a headline, the resilience of the lower order was the other. The last five wickets averaged 20.1 runs in 2025, the best in a women's ODI World Cup, and scored at 5.3 runs per over. Those translated to nearly 100 runs in 19 overs.

The star performers: Wolvaardt and Deepti

Deepti Sharma , meanwhile, became the first woman to score 200-plus runs and take 20-plus wickets in an ODI tournament. She joined Greg Chappell (1981-82) and Kapil Dev (1985-86), both at the Benson & Hedges tournaments in Australia, as the only players to achieve that double.

Catching efficiency at CWC 2025 • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Catches continue to go down

Dropped catches continued to plague teams throughout the competition. Nearly one in every three chances went down, with a catch efficiency of 67.3%, a dip from the 72.9% in 2022. England (76.9%) and New Zealand (75%) were the sharpest, while Bangladesh (44.4%), India (63.3%), South Africa and Australia (both 66.7%) found themselves at the other end. In a tournament where batting flourished, fielding often failed to keep up with expectations.

DRS at CWC 2025 • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The Desperate Review System

If the DRS was meant to bring clarity, it revealed desperation on the part of the teams instead.