A new dawn: Reflections on the Women's World Cup

There's a new world order

Evicting them in the semi-final proved both harder and easier than expected. It took the innings of a lifetime from Jemimah Rodrigues to seal India's place in the title match. Australia were culpable too, their bowlers struggling to cut through a batting line-up that had found its mojo and their fielders struck by a rare case of the fumbles (interspersed with some outright brilliance).

As if to highlight what that victory meant, an emotional Harmanpreet gave way to a more familiar, business-like one for the final. The way she nonchalantly tossed the ball up to herself and caught it at the end of Sunday's comfortable win over South Africa then stalked around calmly marshalling her team for celebrations gave an air of "job done".

For the first time, there is a team other than Australia, England or New Zealand on the trophy. Can India add their name alongside those three and West Indies on the T20 version next year? - Valkerie Baynes

The India team lifts a long-awaited World Cup trophy • ICC/Getty Images

South Africa, your time will come

South Africa have made three successive women's finals - two at the T20 World Cup and now their first at an ODI tournament - and these achievements are part of the bigger picture across their whole cricketing ecosystem. South Africa are the only country to make the knockouts of every tournament across men's, women's and under-19 cricket since February 2023, and they've also made six finals. Their conversion rate, though, is cause for concern with only one trophy (the World Test Championship mace) in the cabinet.

Firdose Moonda Still, for a women's set-up that only professionalised a dozen years ago and who are under a coach that has only been in charge for ten months, this was an unexpectedly good result. It showed depth and development from players who will form the core of their future: from Nadine de Klerk 's coming of age finishes with the bat to Nonkululeko Mlaba ending as their leading wicket-taker for a second successive tournament. In the ever-resilient spirit of a nation that backs itself to go again, South Africa will know the best is yet to come.

Closing the gap

These sides impressed with their disciplined bowling attacks - Bangladesh's spinners and Pakistan's seamers often dictating terms - but their batting still lacks the consistency and composure needed to finish games against top-tier opposition. Stronger infrastructure and sustained investment will be central to their rise. Add to that India's World Cup triumph, which could well be the spark that drives these subcontinent teams to believe they too can dominate in the future. - Sruthi Ravindranath

First the wickets, then the runs

This World Cup started with a few collapses and the trend spread across to the flatter pitches, which were mostly rolled out in Indore and Vishakhapatnam early on. Guwahati and Colombo, meanwhile, saw lower scores as the tracks were slower and had more purchase for the spinners. The first 21 games of this tournament featured only three 300-plus scores before Navi Mumbai came into the picture, where the average total batting first in the league stage was 271, while Guwahati had the lowest of 186.

Vishal Dikshit By the time it was curtains for this World Cup, the 133 sixes smashed were the most in a single edition, going past the 111 in 2017 and well ahead of the 52 in 2022. As another sign of the game progressing towards bigger scores overall, this World Cup also had an average scoring rate of 5.14, again comfortably the highest in an edition, overtaking 4.69 in 2017. -

Smriti Mandhana gets plenty of support from the home crowd • ICC/Getty Images

The Navi Mumbai buzz

DY Patil Stadium attracts some genuine women's cricket fans - the Bucket Hat Cult, a group of young people who enhance the cricket-watching experience from the stands in India's matches with their customised chants for each player, being a prime example. India's semi-final against Australia (34,651) and final against South Africa (39,555) were well-attended there, but so were some of the league games: India vs Bangladesh (25,965, a record for a league game in any Women's World Cup, ODI or T20I) and India vs New Zealand (25,166, the previous record).

In Guwahati and Indore, the spectators probably did not know what to expect, given the lack of women's internationals and WPL games there. Holding the World Cup in these cities was, in part, to spread the game, and due to the unavailability of some regular grounds like the M Chinnaswamy (not in use since the stampede earlier this year), Chepauk (relaying the outfield) and Eden Gardens (renovation). The monsoon would have been a threat to earlier league games being staged at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai leg showed how regular exposure to a product generates enough buzz to develop interest, which can be capitalised on at a World Cup. A lesson would be to build on India's victory and schedule more matches at tier II and tier III venues, instead of directly using them at a showpiece event. - S Sudarshanan

Sophie Devine celebrates a wicket with Suzie Bates • ICC/Getty Images

Where to for New Zealand?

As holders of the T20 World Cup and with a farewell to their long-serving captain Sophie Devine at her last ODI World Cup, New Zealand had plenty to inspire them but still failed to ignite the event. They put on a series of middling performances, with only one win in the end, and though rain affected their tournament adversely, they will be concerned with the lack of contributions from their younger players. Devine was their leading run-scorer and Lea Tahuhu their best bowler, which leaves the question of where their next generation will come from and how quickly they can make the step up.