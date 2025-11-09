Shafali Verma: 'Last year was tough, but I kept working hard'

Opener Shafali Verma on Sunday reflected on the challenges she faced over the past year, saying consistent hard work and focus helped her bounce back and play a key role in India's historic World Cup win

Picked as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old was named Player of the Final for scoring 87 runs and taking 2 for 36 in India's 52-run win over South Africa.

"The last year was tough for me. I faced many struggles, but I kept working hard and was rewarded by God for my effort," Shafali told reporters after a felicitation event in Rohtak, Haryana.

Shafali was called into the Indian squad on the eve of the semi-final against Australia . Though she could not make a big impact in that match, she delivered in the final, guiding India to a commanding total and then contributing with the ball.

"When I joined the team ahead of the semi-final, I was determined to contribute to the World Cup win," she said. "The final is always a big stage. Initially, I was a bit nervous, but I calmed myself, focused on my strategy, and executed it well. That helped me deliver an all-round performance."

After returning to Rohtak, Shafali received a warm welcome from fans and local officials. Speaking to young girls in attendance, she encouraged them to stay focused on their goals.

"They should always work hard in whatever field they choose and have self-belief, the results will follow," she said.

The Indian team made history by clinching their first global title, overcoming an inconsistent start to the tournament. India had lost three consecutive matches in the league stage before staging a turnaround in the knockouts.

Shafali, who has often credited batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as her role model, also acknowledged her family's constant support throughout her journey.

Reflecting on the final, she said, "I tried to stay calm and execute my plans, and things went as expected. The only thought was that we had to give our all in those seven hours for our country."