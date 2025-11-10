Matches (27)
Feature

Rock and Roll It Podcast: Mohammed Shami - unlucky or underrated?

The crew gets together to answer questions like why is Shami not being picked, is he better than any current fast bowler in the side, how can he make a comeback, and more

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Nov-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Mohammed Shami trains under lights in Dubai, Dubai, February 26, 2025

Mohammed Shami hasn't played for India since the Champions Trophy earlier this year  •  ICC via Getty Images

Why has Mohammed Shami - one of India's top fast bowlers - been sidelined? Join Dustin Silgardo, Sidharth Monga, and Karthik Krishnaswamy as they dive deep into Shami's legendary career, the chatter around his selection, and what makes him unique in Indian cricket. Hear untold stories from his journey, data-driven analysis, and the inside track on Indian fast bowling with banter and perspective.
