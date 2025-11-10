Naseem Shah to remain with Pakistan squad despite attack at family residence
Fast bowler will stay with the squad and is expected to take full part in the series as required
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah will stay with the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi despite an attack on his house in Lower Dir. Unknown assailants fired at the gate of his family home; no one at the residence was reported to be injured.
The assailants fled immediately after firing at the gate, with an investigation opened by police. It is not known who was at the residence at the time, with the attack taking place in the early hours of Monday morning. Dawn reported that Naseem's father met with a police officer, who assured him the assailants would be brought to justice quickly.
ESPNcricinfo understands the incident does not affect Naseem's plans or schedule for the series, with the fast bowler staying with the squad and expected to take full part in the series as required. Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, followed by a T20I tri-series that also involves Zimbabwe later this month. Naseem is part of both squads.
It is not known whether any of Naseem's two younger brothers, who are also professional cricketers, were at the residence. Hunain, who hit the winning runs for Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League final, last played a Quaid-e-Azam trophy match last week, where he scored a half-century and took six wickets in a ten-wicket win. Ubaid, who plays for Multan Sultans in the PSL, most recently played a game for his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy side Lahore Whites at the end of last month.