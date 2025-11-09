Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary goes 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 to smash fastest ever first-class fifty
He became only the third batter in first-class history to hit six sixes in an over, after Ravi Shastri and Garry Sobers
First player to hit eight consecutive sixes in first-class cricket
Fastest fifty, off just 11 balls, in first-class cricket
Meghalaya's Akash Kumar etched his name in the record books with a blistering knock of 50*(14) in the Plate Group match against… pic.twitter.com/dJbu8BVhb1