Matches (33)
WBBL (3)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Ranji Trophy (19)
News

Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary goes 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 to smash fastest ever first-class fifty

He became only the third batter in first-class history to hit six sixes in an over, after Ravi Shastri and Garry Sobers

ESPNcricinfo staff
09-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Meghalaya batter Akash Kumar Choudhary made history on Sunday, becoming only the third player in first-class cricket to smash six sixes in an over (where data is available), and also scored the fastest fifty in the format. He did so by hitting eight sixes in a row, which had never been done before in the format, en route to his record 11-ball fifty.
Akash achieved the feat on the second day of Meghalaya's Plate Group game in the Ranji Trophy, against Arunachal Pradesh, in Surat. He smashed six sixes off left-arm spinner Limar Dabi in the 126th over of the innings, and in the process, joined an elite club that previously included only Ravi Shastri and Garry Sobers; South Africa's Mike Procter also hit six consecutive sixes, but spread across two overs.
Coming in at No. 8, Akash began his innings with a dot and two singles before hammering the next eight balls for sixes to reach his fifty. His half-century came one ball faster than the previous record holder - Leicestershire's Wayne White had done it off 12 balls in 2012, while Clive Inman struck his fifty off just 13 balls in 1965. While Akash broke the record for the fastest half-century in terms of balls faced, he remains second on the list for the fastest fifty by time: he took nine minutes to reach the mark, while Inman took only eight.
Akash, 25, was playing his 31st first-class match, since making his debut in 2019, and had scored 503 runs at an average of 14.37 until this game with two half-centuries. He has also played 28 one-day matches and 30 T20s. He had also smashed four sixes during his unbeaten 60 off 62 in Meghalaya's clash against Bihar earlier this month.
Akash ChoudharyLimar DabiMeghalayaIndiaMeghalaya vs ArunachalRanji Trophy

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback