What a nerve-jangling affair we were treated to! It looked like the Unicorns had clawed their way back into the game with a flurry of wickets and were on track to win but then Trent Boult turned the tables by slamming Hassan Khan for two sixes in the penultimate over, and his cameo settled the debate. The senior statesman from New Zealand is undoubtedly the hero of the night. What a riveting contest it turned out to be, one of those truly nerve-wracking, low-scoring affairs. de Kock and Monank provided a stable start but the slow strike rate came back to haunt their side in the middle overs. Short was fantastic during that phase and brought his team back into the game with key wickets while Hassan's late strikes put his side on the ascendancy again but he erred in the 19th over and it slipped away from there