SF vs New York, Eliminator at Dallas, MLC, Jul 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Eliminator (N), Dallas, July 09, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
131
MI New York FlagMI New York
(19.3/20 ov, T:132) 132/8

New York won by 2 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
22* (13) & 2/19
trent-boult
Cricinfo's MVP
118.38 ptsImpact List
xavier-bartlett
Bartlett and Brody Couch's 59-run partnership is SF's highest for the 8th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 44 between Shepherd and Haris Rauf

Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
San Francisco Unicorns 131/10(19.1 overs)
Xavier Bartlett
44 (24)
Rushil Ugarkar
3/19 (3.1)
Cooper Connolly
23 (19)
Trent Boult
2/19 (4)
MI New York 132/8(19.3 overs)
Quinton de Kock
33 (24)
Hassan Khan
4/30 (4)
Monank Patel
33 (32)
Matthew Short
3/22 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Xavier Bartlett
SF118.3844(24)70.5189.821/271.6528.56
Trent Boult
MI NY98.6322(13)33.0143.772/192.5654.86
Matthew Short
SF89.136(6)6.125.533/224.7383.6
Hassan Khan
SF75.430(1)- 0.58- 1.354/305.176.78
Quinton de Kock
MI NY54.0333(24)42.9554.03---
Thank you for your company and we hope you had a ball following this exhilarating contest! For now, on behalf of the team at Cricinfo, it's goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid

Trent Boult, MVP: Happy to come out good in this big game. Fresh wicket, obviously bit of weather around. Ground had good break over the last few days. I think boys bowled really well. We'd take bowling them out for 130 everyday of the week. Some plans came off. Great game. It's different conditions across the country, always nice to experience different conditions. This wicket had a little bit more on it. Always trying to learn...if it's not swinging, you got to find a way... everyone jokes about my batting but it was obviously nice to contribute

What a nerve-jangling affair we were treated to! It looked like the Unicorns had clawed their way back into the game with a flurry of wickets and were on track to win but then Trent Boult turned the tables by slamming Hassan Khan for two sixes in the penultimate over, and his cameo settled the debate. The senior statesman from New Zealand is undoubtedly the hero of the night. What a riveting contest it turned out to be, one of those truly nerve-wracking, low-scoring affairs. de Kock and Monank provided a stable start but the slow strike rate came back to haunt their side in the middle overs. Short was fantastic during that phase and brought his team back into the game with key wickets while Hassan's late strikes put his side on the ascendancy again but he erred in the 19th over and it slipped away from there

Karthik: "Boult, the batter, single-handedly has taken MINY to the shores. Not many would have expected."

Vishal Pawar: "From Mumbai to NY. Go champs! What a match. Take a bow, Boult!!!"

Dharam Ranka: "Mr Boult you beauty, doing it again for MI"

19.3
1
Lister to Kenjige, 1 run

Shorter in length with some room to free arms, he steers it towards third man with zen-like calm and gets his team over the line

19.2
1
Lister to Boult, 1 run

Lands it on a full-length and offers room, spanks it away to deep point and the scores are level

Kannadachi : "@ machakaari : you can become a coach / psychologist!"

Surath: "Low scoring thrillers are much much better than one sided high scoring matches in T20s! I'm loving this rare balance between bat and ball this time and age! who's with me?"

19.1
2
Lister to Boult, 2 runs

Around the wicket, thumped hard into the deck art middle, belabors a pull to deep midwicket and picks up a couple

end of over 1915 runs
MI NY: 128/8CRR: 6.73 RRR: 4.00 • Need 4 from 6b
Trent Boult19 (11b 2x6)
Nosthush Kenjige2 (4b)
Hassan Khan 4-0-30-4
Xavier Bartlett 4-0-27-1
18.6
1
Hassan to Boult, 1 run

quicker delivery on middle, worked away into the real estate at midwicket

18.5
Hassan to Boult, no run

good length and slower through the air outside off, pulled down to long on and denies the run

18.4
Hassan to Boult, no run

Tossed up full on middle, pushed towards mid-on and denies the run

18.3
6
Hassan to Boult, SIX runs

Zips it quicker on middle, not looking to spin and flight which worked for him so well in previous over, once again Boult rocks back and smashes the ball over midwicket, same area for a six. Just 5 off 9 needed

18.2
6
Hassan to Boult, SIX runs

touch fuller on middle, a virtuoso swing over midwicket and he clears the fence, no spin on this occasion, sat up nicely for him to heave this one. The pendulum swing again

Machakaari : "Trent Boult needs to be / would be smart here. He would take all the 1s ,2s available and take it into the last over. Give every possible chance to launch in the last 6 balls"

CoachSanjay: "MI's senior batters(Monank,Pollard,Bracewell) played reckless shots at the worst possible time. What was the point of going for maximums if the RRR is hovering around a run a ball and wickets are in hand?"

18.1
2
Hassan to Boult, 2 runs

Around the wicket, drops short and keeps it outside off, hits it with aplomb down the wicket, good work in tandem at long-on to prevent a boundary

end of over 185 runs
MI NY: 113/8CRR: 6.27 RRR: 9.50 • Need 19 from 12b
Trent Boult4 (5b)
Nosthush Kenjige2 (4b)
Xavier Bartlett 4-0-27-1
Hassan Khan 3-0-15-4
17.6
1
Bartlett to Boult, 1 run

over the wicket, rams the pace-off yorker into the blockhole, digs it out to midwicket

Sowmya : "Trent Boult is a capable batter. Capable of some big ones "

Nilesh: thank you

17.5
1
Bartlett to Kenjige, 1 run

Fraction short and outside off, tip and run towards point, shy at the non-striker's end

17.4
Bartlett to Kenjige, no run

Low full-bunger on off, driven to silly mid-off

17.3
1
Bartlett to Boult, 1 run

On a length at off, exposes his stumps and pushes it down to long on

Mark : "Three overs ago I was thinking there's no way MINY can lose this. Just shows you. Needs a few of those outrageous 6 shots that Boult seems to play every so often."

17.2
1
Bartlett to Kenjige, 1 run

Short of a length around the line off, chops to point and then stops in the middle after starting to run, in big trouble, direct hit from Hassan would have sent him back in the hut, he wasn't even in the picture!

17.1
1
Bartlett to Boult, 1 run

Over the wicket, shorter in length and jags back sharply at middle, surprised Boult who flicks it in the air and it lands short of midwicket, salsa shot with bit of dance moves

end of over 172 runs • 2 wickets
MI NY: 108/8CRR: 6.35 RRR: 8.00 • Need 24 from 18b
Nosthush Kenjige0 (1b)
Trent Boult1 (2b)
Hassan Khan 3-0-15-4
Ben Lister 3-0-14-0
16.6
Hassan to Kenjige, no run

he has raised his game voluminously over the last few years for sure, wasn't this much threatening when he used to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, certainly worked on his skills. This delivery was pitched up on the toes and tickled to backward square leg

16.5
W
Hassan to Luus, OUT

he has used the conditions pretty well. Lobbed on a length and outside off and another one bites the dust, they are shooting themselves in the foot and Pooran in the dugout cannot fathom what's going on out there, what a surrender. He larrups it in the air and is gobbled at long off, this is a collapse of epic proportions! 4-15, splendid figures

Tristan Luus c Bartlett b Hassan Khan 8 (7b 0x4 1x6) SR: 114.28
16.4
1
Hassan to Boult, 1 run

length and shapes it back at middle, worked to long on, slowed up the pace a lot and that's why he is getting more turn and grip

16.3
Hassan to Boult, no run

slip in place. Hassan has become unplayable! Bit short and dancing outside off, slight bit of away turn, wanted to whack it downtown and he was nowhere near the line

16.2
W
Hassan to Tajinder Singh, OUT

Wow, this is amazing! What an incredible spell of bowling, he has changed the complexion of the game completely in the space of two overs. Beautiful flight, dip, revs and turned away just enough outside off to kiss the outside edge, another sharp catch from the seasoned wicketkeeper Seifert and Unicorns are right on top!

Tajinder Singh c †Seifert b Hassan Khan 4 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
Best performances - batters
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
TossMI New York, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
New York
Trent Boult
Series resultMI New York advanced
Match days9 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Billy TaylorDRS
West Indies
Leslie ReiferDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Wilson
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Win Probability
MI NY 100%
SFMI NY
100%50%100%SF InningsMI NY Innings

Over 20 • MI NY 132/8

New York won by 2 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
New York Innings
Player NameRB
MD Patel
caught3332
Q de Kock
lbw3324
N Pooran
bowled13
MG Bracewell
bowled1820
KA Pollard
caught56
Tajinder Singh
caught46
H Richards
caught01
T Luus
caught87
TA Boult
not out2213
NP Kenjige
not out35
Extras(lb 4, w 1)
Total132(8 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
WSF1082160.954
TSK1073141.603
SF1073141.330
MI NY10376-0.518
SEO10376-1.842
LAKR10284-1.320
Full Table