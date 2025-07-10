Shorter in length with some room to free arms, he steers it towards third man with zen-like calm and gets his team over the line
SF vs New York, Eliminator at Dallas, MLC, Jul 09 2025 - Match Result
New York won by 2 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Bartlett and Brody Couch's 59-run partnership is SF's highest for the 8th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 44 between Shepherd and Haris Rauf
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SF
|118.38
|44(24)
|70.51
|89.82
|1/27
|1.65
|28.56
|MI NY
|98.63
|22(13)
|33.01
|43.77
|2/19
|2.56
|54.86
|SF
|89.13
|6(6)
|6.12
|5.53
|3/22
|4.73
|83.6
|SF
|75.43
|0(1)
|- 0.58
|- 1.35
|4/30
|5.1
|76.78
|MI NY
|54.03
|33(24)
|42.95
|54.03
|-
|-
|-
Thank you for your company and we hope you had a ball following this exhilarating contest! For now, on behalf of the team at Cricinfo, it's goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid
Trent Boult, MVP: Happy to come out good in this big game. Fresh wicket, obviously bit of weather around. Ground had good break over the last few days. I think boys bowled really well. We'd take bowling them out for 130 everyday of the week. Some plans came off. Great game. It's different conditions across the country, always nice to experience different conditions. This wicket had a little bit more on it. Always trying to learn...if it's not swinging, you got to find a way... everyone jokes about my batting but it was obviously nice to contribute
What a nerve-jangling affair we were treated to! It looked like the Unicorns had clawed their way back into the game with a flurry of wickets and were on track to win but then Trent Boult turned the tables by slamming Hassan Khan for two sixes in the penultimate over, and his cameo settled the debate. The senior statesman from New Zealand is undoubtedly the hero of the night. What a riveting contest it turned out to be, one of those truly nerve-wracking, low-scoring affairs. de Kock and Monank provided a stable start but the slow strike rate came back to haunt their side in the middle overs. Short was fantastic during that phase and brought his team back into the game with key wickets while Hassan's late strikes put his side on the ascendancy again but he erred in the 19th over and it slipped away from there
Karthik: "Boult, the batter, single-handedly has taken MINY to the shores. Not many would have expected."
Vishal Pawar: "From Mumbai to NY. Go champs! What a match. Take a bow, Boult!!!"
Dharam Ranka: "Mr Boult you beauty, doing it again for MI"
Lands it on a full-length and offers room, spanks it away to deep point and the scores are level
Kannadachi : "@ machakaari : you can become a coach / psychologist!"
Surath: "Low scoring thrillers are much much better than one sided high scoring matches in T20s! I'm loving this rare balance between bat and ball this time and age! who's with me?"
Around the wicket, thumped hard into the deck art middle, belabors a pull to deep midwicket and picks up a couple
quicker delivery on middle, worked away into the real estate at midwicket
good length and slower through the air outside off, pulled down to long on and denies the run
Tossed up full on middle, pushed towards mid-on and denies the run
Zips it quicker on middle, not looking to spin and flight which worked for him so well in previous over, once again Boult rocks back and smashes the ball over midwicket, same area for a six. Just 5 off 9 needed
touch fuller on middle, a virtuoso swing over midwicket and he clears the fence, no spin on this occasion, sat up nicely for him to heave this one. The pendulum swing again
Machakaari : "Trent Boult needs to be / would be smart here. He would take all the 1s ,2s available and take it into the last over. Give every possible chance to launch in the last 6 balls"
CoachSanjay: "MI's senior batters(Monank,Pollard,Bracewell) played reckless shots at the worst possible time. What was the point of going for maximums if the RRR is hovering around a run a ball and wickets are in hand?"
Around the wicket, drops short and keeps it outside off, hits it with aplomb down the wicket, good work in tandem at long-on to prevent a boundary
over the wicket, rams the pace-off yorker into the blockhole, digs it out to midwicket
Sowmya : "Trent Boult is a capable batter. Capable of some big ones "
Nilesh: thank you
Fraction short and outside off, tip and run towards point, shy at the non-striker's end
Low full-bunger on off, driven to silly mid-off
On a length at off, exposes his stumps and pushes it down to long on
Mark : "Three overs ago I was thinking there's no way MINY can lose this. Just shows you. Needs a few of those outrageous 6 shots that Boult seems to play every so often."
Short of a length around the line off, chops to point and then stops in the middle after starting to run, in big trouble, direct hit from Hassan would have sent him back in the hut, he wasn't even in the picture!
Over the wicket, shorter in length and jags back sharply at middle, surprised Boult who flicks it in the air and it lands short of midwicket, salsa shot with bit of dance moves
he has raised his game voluminously over the last few years for sure, wasn't this much threatening when he used to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, certainly worked on his skills. This delivery was pitched up on the toes and tickled to backward square leg
he has used the conditions pretty well. Lobbed on a length and outside off and another one bites the dust, they are shooting themselves in the foot and Pooran in the dugout cannot fathom what's going on out there, what a surrender. He larrups it in the air and is gobbled at long off, this is a collapse of epic proportions! 4-15, splendid figures
length and shapes it back at middle, worked to long on, slowed up the pace a lot and that's why he is getting more turn and grip
slip in place. Hassan has become unplayable! Bit short and dancing outside off, slight bit of away turn, wanted to whack it downtown and he was nowhere near the line
Wow, this is amazing! What an incredible spell of bowling, he has changed the complexion of the game completely in the space of two overs. Beautiful flight, dip, revs and turned away just enough outside off to kiss the outside edge, another sharp catch from the seasoned wicketkeeper Seifert and Unicorns are right on top!
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Toss
|MI New York, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|MI New York advanced
|Match days
|9 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Billy TaylorDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 20 • MI NY 132/8New York won by 2 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Boult's sixes help MI New York eliminate Unicorns in thriller
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|33
|32
|lbw
|33
|24
|bowled
|1
|3
|bowled
|18
|20
|caught
|5
|6
|caught
|4
|6
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|8
|7
|not out
|22
|13
|not out
|3
|5
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 1)
|Total
|132(8 wkts; 19.3 ovs)