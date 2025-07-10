Eskinazi returns to the ranks in vain as Hampshire squeeze to victory

Hampshire 188 for 7 (Fuller 43*) beat Middlesex 187 for 8 (Eskinazi 94, Currie 4-32) by three wickets

Former Middlesex all-rounder James Fuller returned to haunt his old team with a crucial unbeaten 43 from 26 balls as Hampshire squeezed over the line at Merchant Taylors' School to keep their Vitality Blast hopes alive.

The Hawks were under pressure at 157 for seven, needing 31 from 13, when the final ball of Noah Cornwell's stint sailed over Fuller for four byes plus a no-ball - and momentum swung as the batter capitalised on the resulting free hit to crack six off Leus du Plooy.

Stephen Eskinazi , who stood down as Middlesex's T20 captain earlier in the day, led the way for his side with an outstanding knock of 94 from 48, sharing partnerships of 69 from 40 and 82 from 51 with Kane Williamson and Max Holden respectively.

But Hawks seamer Scott Currie (four for 32) removed both Eskinazi and Holden, triggering a middle-order collapse as Middlesex shed seven wickets for 34 and fell below the 200-plus total that had looked likely.

Put in to bat, the home side made swift progress in the powerplay as Williamson (25 from 22) flicked Sonny Baker neatly over long leg for six and Eskinazi plundered 20 from Eddie Jack's first over.

Benny Howell made the breakthrough with his fourth delivery as Williamson was bowled swinging across the line, but runs continued to flow from Eskinazi's bat and the opener raised his third half-century of the tournament from 23 balls with a straight-driven six.

Holden (33 from 26) played second fiddle, taking 18 balls to register his first boundary, but Eskinazi's timing and placement was exemplary as he cut Currie for successive fours, with a hundred looking inevitable.

However, Eskinazi was denied when Currie returned to rip out his off stump - the first of five wickets in 17 balls as Middlesex faltered during the death overs, clambering above 180 thanks to a couple of late boundaries from Luke Hollman.

James Vince (27 from 17) began briskly when Hampshire replied, pulling Zafar Gohar for six and punching a string of back-foot boundaries off the seamers before he fell to a low diving catch at mid-off by opposite number Du Plooy.

The new Middlesex skipper took a skier to dismiss Tom Prest in the next over and, when Toby Albert presented Hollman (two for 21) with a routine return catch, the visitors were uncertainly placed at 68 for three.

Joe Weatherley batted aggressively, clubbing both Gohar and Ryan Higgins for straight sixes in his 41 from 22 but, when he failed to counter Hollman's googly, the Hawks were back under pressure.