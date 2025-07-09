Leus du Plooy takes over as Middlesex captain for Championship and Blast

Leus du Plooy has been named as Middlesex's captain for their County Championship and T20 Blast campaigns, in a continuation of the club's mid-season upheaval that has also involved the departure of head coach Richard Johnson and batting consultant Mark Ramprakash.

Du Plooy, 30, joined Middlesex from Derbyshire ahead of the 2024 season and has since made 1,601 runs in 36 appearances across both formats.

He will take over as T20 captain from Stevie Eskinazi , who has stepped down for personal reasons, and his first match in charge will come against Hampshire at Merchant Taylors' School on Wednesday.

Du Plooy will also take over from Toby Roland-Jones as Middlesex's red-ball captain, with the club currently second-from-bottom in Division Two, and a long way adrift of their pre-season hopes of an immediate return to the top flight. Though his own form has been decent, with 28 wickets at 27.92 and a best of 5 for 33, Roland-Jones has left the role by mutual consent.

"I am extremely proud to have been asked to captain Middlesex in both formats and am very much looking forward to a strong finish to this season and to working with the leadership group ahead of 2026," Du Plooy said in a statement on the club website.

"I've been lucky enough to be a part of the Middlesex playing squad since the start of last season and have high hopes for what this talented group of players can achieve."

Alan Coleman, Middlesex's director of cricket, thanked Eskinazi and Roland-Jones for their efforts in leading the club through a difficult period that has included tight constraints in light of the club's well-documented financial issues.

He also welcomed du Plooy as captain, saying he had been a been a key voice in the senior playing group, a natural leader, and a "terrific influence on the young members in our squad".