Finn Allen out of MLC playoffs and Zimbabwe tri-series with foot injury
Unicorns will also miss the services of Romario Shepherd, who has returned to Guyana to play in the Global Super League
Opener Finn Allen has been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, which is set to begin on July 14, after sustaining a foot injury while playing for San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC. This means he will also miss the MLC playoffs, where Unicorns are set to take on MI New York in the Eliminator on Wednesday.
According to a NZC release, Allen's recovery timeline will be determined once he returns to New Zealand and received further specialist consultations. While New Zealand will name his replacement for the tri-series in due course, Unicorns have decided not to name a replacement player. New Zealand are set to arrive in Harare on Thursday ahead of their first T20I against South Africa on July 16.
Allen last played in Unicorns' final league match against Los Angeles Knight Riders in Lauderhill on July 6. He was out for 4 in the first over of the 244 chase. He is Unicorns' second-highest run-getter with 333 runs in nine matches, which included a record-breaking 151 in the first game against Washington Freedom in Oakland.
Unicorns will also miss the services of West Indies allrounder Romario Shepherd, who has returned to Guyana to play for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League. Shepherd has been a key wicket-taker for Unicorns, taking eight wickets in five innings, and has also contributed with the bat. Unicorns have decided not to name a replacement for him too.