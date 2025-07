Finn Allen out of MLC playoffs and Zimbabwe tri-series with foot injury

Opener Finn Allen has been ruled out of New Zealand 's upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, which is set to begin on July 14, after sustaining a foot injury while playing for San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC . This means he will also miss the MLC playoffs, where Unicorns are set to take on MI New York in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

According to a NZC release, Allen's recovery timeline will be determined once he returns to New Zealand and received further specialist consultations. While New Zealand will name his replacement for the tri-series in due course, Unicorns have decided not to name a replacement player. New Zealand are set to arrive in Harare on Thursday ahead of their first T20I against South Africa on July 16.