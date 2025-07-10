Jacks applies the muscle as Surrey see off Gloucestershire

Surrey 193 for 7 (Jacks 57, Curran 46, Shaw 3-41) beat Gloucestershire 165 for 9 (Short 70, Curran 3-32) by 28 runs

Will Jacks led the way with an impressive half century as Surrey defeated Gloucestershire by 28 runs at the Seat Unique Stadium to move a step closer to quarter-final qualification in the Vitality Blast.

The England international hit 57 from 35 balls with a four and 5 sixes and dominated a stand of 87 in 9.2 overs for the third wicket with Sam Curran, who posted 46, as the visitors scored 193 for 7 after being inserted on a used Bristol track. Josh Shaw claimed 3 for 41 as Gloucestershire fought back, but knocks of 32 and 31 not out from Tom Curran and Dan Lawrence respectively carried Surrey to a formidable total.

D'Arcy Short kept Gloucestershire in the hunt by scoring an eye-catching 70 from 53 balls, but he lacked support and Jacks and Adam Zampa claimed 4 for 56 between them from seven overs of spin as Surrey restricted the home side to 165 for 9. Seamers Sam Curran and Chris Jordan took 3 for 32 and 2 for 26 respectively as the Londoners won with something to spare.

Victory moves second-placed Surrey to within eight points of South Group leaders Somerset, who have played a game more, but defending champions Gloucestershire will need to win their remaining four games if they are to have any chance of making the knockout stages.

The evening had begun in promising fashion for Gloucestershire. So often the scourge of Surrey batsmen in the past, left arm seamer David Payne removed Dom Sibley in the first over, Cameron Bancroft taking a catch behind via an inside edge. Unfazed by events at the other end, Jacks hit Shaw for six over square leg and Jason Roy drilled his first ball for four. He top edged his third high to Ajeet Singh Dale at third man as Shaw reduced the visitors to 14 for 2.

Sam Curran and Jacks launched a recovery thereafter, advancing the score to 41 for 2 at the end of the powerplay and plundering 15 runs from an over of off spin from Ollie Price to afford the innings much-needed impetus. The 50 partnership occupied 33 balls as the third wicket pair found acceleration, but Curran enjoyed a slice of good fortune when dropped on 29 by Singh Dale at short fine leg off the bowling of Ben Charlesworth.

By now timing the ball supremely well, Jacks fed off Singh Dale's pace, sending successive deliveries for six over long-on and long-off as Gloucestershire came under sustained pressure. Surrey were well-placed on 90 for 2 at halfway and Jacks brought up his 50 from 31 balls in the next over as the partnership flourished. Jacks lifted Matt Taylor over cow corner for six, but perished when he attempted a repeat performance next ball, finding Price at long-on and falling for 57 with the score 101 for 3.

That was the cue for Curran to pick up the pace and Surrey's captain helped himself to a six behind square off van Buuren. But the slow left armer exacted revenge next ball, Curran hitting to Short on the cover boundary and departing for a 33-ball 46. When Laurie Evans played an ugly shot across the line and was bowled by Singh Dale, Surrey had lost three wickets in 16 balls and were 118 for 5.

Lawrence and Tom Curran then came together in a restorative alliance of 55 in 4.5 overs as the Londoners re-established their credentials. Curran smashed a quickfire 32 from 15 balls, including 5 fours and a six, while Lawrence finished unbeaten on 31 from 24 deliveries as Surrey raised 75 from the last six overs. Shaw accounted for Tom Curran and Ollie Sykes in the penultimate over, while Payne's figures of 1 for 18 set him apart.

Short and Miles Hammond staged an opening stand of 40 in 5.1 overs to lay solid foundations, but the latter was caught behind for 14 attempting to reverse sweep Jacks as pace off paid dividends for Surrey. Buoyed by his match-winning innings of 83 against Middlesex three days earlier, Short was in good touch, helping himself to three fours and a brace of sixes in the powerplay. Unfortunately for Gloucestershire, fellow Australian Bancroft was unable to stay with him, pulling a short delivery from Jacks to deep backward square and departing for 14 as the home side reached 78 for 2 at halfway.

That became 78 for 3 in the next over, Price carving Adam Zampa to backward point as Surrey's spinners turned the screw. While Short remained at large, the home side were still in with a chance, and their overseas star went to 50 from 39 balls and then celebrated by smashing Zampa over long-on for a huge six.