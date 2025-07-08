Lauren Filer eyes magic 80mph mark after Oval fast show

Blazing a trail for cricket's fast-bowling women suits Lauren Filer just fine, but she'll gladly pull others along with her.

Filer averaged 76mph in bowling the fastest recorded over in women's cricket during England 's thrilling five-run victory over India in the third T20I at The Oval on Friday. She was twice clocked at 79mph in her fourth over - the 16th in India's pursuit of 172 - and she said the magical 80mph mark was firmly on her radar.

"Not to sound cocky, but I think I knew that I'd be able to push close to 80," Filer said of that over. "I sort of touched on 78 every so often over the last year and, for me on Friday, the great thing about it was the fact that it was more consistent, that's what I've been trying to do.

"It's not necessarily hitting that one ball that's 80, that's not going to make the difference. The difference is the consistency of increasing my speed. From the game in Trent Bridge, I think I was averaging 73, then I went up to 75 in Bristol and now obviously 76 at The Oval.

"That's what I'm trying to aim for and hopefully again I can hit that 80 number. I'm just going to try and keep consistently bowling at that mid-70s and in the women's game that's not heard of very often, so that's my aim."

Filer has made some technical changes, including increasing her run-up since returning from the knee injury which kept her out of England's T20I series against West Indies earlier in the season. As a result, she feels more "in time".

"Bowling's all about feel," she said. "It's not about trying to lug it down as fast as you can because on Friday I didn't necessarily feel at my quickest, but actually it's usually then is when you probably are bowling your quickest, it's all about flow and rhythm.

"So it is more just getting into time and cleaning up my action. I'm quite limby, it's all limbs go everywhere, so it's all just bringing it together and that's what's happened over the last couple of games."

Filer has a propensity to fall over in her follow-through, which particularly stood out during the Ashes in January. There, she said her front foot was sliding a long way along the surfaces, causing her to fall over, which wasn't a problem in the moments when she went tumbling in London last week.

"It's nothing that's to be massively concerned about," she said. "Sometimes it's the pitch and then sometimes it's just me.

"Sometimes I just land and I just get in a position where I end up having to just tuck and roll and I've sort of mastered that, which is good because it just hurts less.

Filer is hoping to breach the 80mph barrier • ECB via Getty Images

"We're not too concerned as long I'm staying on my feet the majority of the time. It's not affecting me massively and I can still generally bowl quick with this action. If I can do that, I don't want to tweak with it too much because it could end up affecting it negatively."

Last year, Shabnim Ismail breached 130kph (80.7mph) for the first time in the women's game, playing for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals at the WPL, reaching 132.1kph (82.08mph) nine months after she retired from international cricket.

South African Ismail also holds the record for the fastest delivery in women's international cricket - 128kmph (79.54mph) against West Indies in 2016.

The prospect of putting herself in that 80mph bracket brings a sense of excitement for Filer in terms of highlighting fast bowling in the women's game.

"That's probably the reason why I want to hit it," she said. "It's not necessarily a personal milestone in myself, but actually proving that women can get to that milestone and hopefully others can follow as well.

"I don't want it just to be one or two people. We want loads of women to be able to be bowling at that speed. After Friday people are probably talking about it more than they were and hopefully if I can hit it then it encourages other people to try and aim for that and actually make the game even more exciting than it already is."

Filer isn't the first bowler in this England women's team to speak of bowling at 80mph. Five years ago, a then-17-year-old Issy Wong said she had ambitions to reach the milestone because it had "never been hit by a girl yet".

Wong is still re-establishing herself in England's T20I squad after battling problems with her rhythm and run-up in 2023, having made her international debut the previous year. She took 1 for 36 from her four overs at The Oval, her first outing of the series with India, having played two T20Is against West Indies.

Filer took 2 for 30 in the latest game against India, that pivotal over resulting in a dropped catch off Harmanpreet Kaur, the key wicket of Smriti Mandhana for 56 and a spicy welcome for Richa Ghosh, pinged hard on the helmet, all in the space of three deliveries.

England will need more of the same as their next encounter, at Old Trafford on Wednesday, remains a must-win game for the hosts if they are to keep the five-match series alive. India lead 2-1 after a thumping 97-run win in the opening match at Trent Bridge and 24-run victory in Bristol.

Winning matches for England, Filer says, is her main aim and the reason she has her eye on the speed gun.

"I've always sort of kept a number on the speeds, but it's not necessarily a judgement piece for me. It probably shows me whether I'm doing my technical stuff right," she said.

"If I don't do some of the technical stuff that I have been doing right then I end up being slower. So for me it's more of a thing to see if I've done my stuff well. I generally come off a pitch and ask the analyst what my average speed was and what my fastest ball was just to see where I was at.