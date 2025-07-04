Dunkley, Filer star as England keep series alive in thriller

England 171 for 9 (Dunkley 75, Wyatt-Hodge 66, Deepti 3-27, Arundhati 3-32) beat India 166 for 5 (Mandhana 56, Shafali 47, ) by five runs

England overcame an astounding collapse and a rash of fielding errors to defeat India by five runs and keep their T20I series alive in a last-ball thriller in the third T20I at the Kia Oval.

England squandered the most promising of starts at 137 without loss in the 16th over - built on excellent half-centuries by Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge - by losing nine wickets for 31 runs in the space of 25 balls. Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy claimed three wickets apiece and N Shree Charani two.

After an 85-run opening stand between half-centurion Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India looked like overhauling the target with ease, especially after being gifted several lives by the home side's poor fielding.

But England's bowlers held their nerve at the death. India needed six off the last ball of the match - bowled by Lauren Bell - but Harmanpreet Kaur picked out Sophie Ecclestone at mid-off, allowing the hosts to claw their way to a 1-2 series scoreline.

Dunkley's 75 off 53 balls was her first innings of note since the start of the international summer when she scored an unbeaten 81 in the first T20I against West Indies. For Wyatt-Hodge, her 66 off 42 ended a run of 17, 17, 0, 0, 0, and 1 since her previous T20I fifty, which came during the second match of the series in Australia on England's ill-fated Ashes tour.