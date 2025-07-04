Matches (22)
RESULT
3rd T20I (N), The Oval, July 04, 2025, India Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
171/9
India Women FlagIndia Women
(20 ov, T:172) 166/5

ENG Women won by 5 runs

Player Of The Match
75 (53)
sophia-dunkley
Cricinfo's MVP
77.95 ptsImpact List
sophia-dunkley
Dunkley, Filer star as England keep series alive in thriller

Harmanpreet fell with six needed off final ball as hosts clinched error-strewn win

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
04-Jul-2025 • 3 hrs ago
Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge started well for England, England vs India, 3rd women's T20I, The Oval, July 4, 2025

Sophie Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge put on a century stand  •  Getty Images

England 171 for 9 (Dunkley 75, Wyatt-Hodge 66, Deepti 3-27, Arundhati 3-32) beat India 166 for 5 (Mandhana 56, Shafali 47, ) by five runs
England overcame an astounding collapse and a rash of fielding errors to defeat India by five runs and keep their T20I series alive in a last-ball thriller in the third T20I at the Kia Oval.
England squandered the most promising of starts at 137 without loss in the 16th over - built on excellent half-centuries by Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge - by losing nine wickets for 31 runs in the space of 25 balls. Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy claimed three wickets apiece and N Shree Charani two.
After an 85-run opening stand between half-centurion Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India looked like overhauling the target with ease, especially after being gifted several lives by the home side's poor fielding.
But England's bowlers held their nerve at the death. India needed six off the last ball of the match - bowled by Lauren Bell - but Harmanpreet Kaur picked out Sophie Ecclestone at mid-off, allowing the hosts to claw their way to a 1-2 series scoreline.
Dunkley's 75 off 53 balls was her first innings of note since the start of the international summer when she scored an unbeaten 81 in the first T20I against West Indies. For Wyatt-Hodge, her 66 off 42 ended a run of 17, 17, 0, 0, 0, and 1 since her previous T20I fifty, which came during the second match of the series in Australia on England's ill-fated Ashes tour.
More to follow
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
ENG-W 100%
ENG-WIND-W
100%50%100%ENG-W InningsIND-W Innings

Over 20 • IND-W 166/5

Harmanpreet Kaur c Ecclestone b Bell 23 (17b 2x4 0x6 32m) SR: 135.29
W
ENG Women won by 5 runs
IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Mandhana
caught5649
Shafali Verma
bowled4725
JI Rodrigues
caught2015
H Kaur
caught2317
RM Ghosh
caught710
AB Kaur
not out74
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total166(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
