Matches (22)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)

ENG Women vs IND Women, 3rd T20I at London, ENG-W vs IND-W, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I (N), The Oval, July 04, 2025, India Women tour of England
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
171/9
India Women FlagIndia Women
(20 ov, T:172) 166/5

ENG Women won by 5 runs

Player Of The Match
75 (53)
sophia-dunkley
Cricinfo's MVP
77.95 ptsImpact List
sophia-dunkley
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
WT20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Amanjot Kaur* 
(rhb)
7410175.001 (1b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Lauren Bell 
(rfm)
403719.258601 - 0 - 6 - 1
Issy Wong 
(rfm)
403619.008502 - 0 - 13 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
1516263*40.50
MatWktsBBIAve
35504/1217.70
15122/1026.83
 Last BatHarmanpreet Kaur 23 (17b) FOW166/5 (19.6 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: England Women - 1 of 2, India Women - 2 of 2
DRS
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

W
2
1
1
2
19th
2
4
W
2
18th
1
1
4
2
1
1
17th
1lb
2
1
1
1
16th
4
1
W
1
Match centre 
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: Andrew Miller
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Sophia Dunkley
ENG-W77.9575(53)8177.95---
Lauren Filer
ENG-W71.340(1)- 0.78- 0.72/303.1772.04
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
ENG-W67.4966(42)68.8467.49---
Sophie Ecclestone
ENG-W59.8110(5)11.1512.211/241.5247.6
Arundhati Reddy
IND-W42---3/324.2142
View full list
end of over 206 runs • 1 wicket
IND-W: 166/5CRR: 8.30 
Amanjot Kaur7 (4b 1x4)
Lauren Bell 4-0-37-1
Issy Wong 4-0-36-1

10.03pm Well, that was quite the contest... quite the day! England versus India has been an 11-hour smorgasbord, featuring two 150 scores, nine ducks, collapses and partnerships aplenty, and so much drama from Edgbaston to the Oval. And at the end of it, both the men's and women's series are very much alive. From Miller, Shashank, Harshith and the team, good night!

Oh, and according to Hypocaust, who knows a thing or two, Lauren Filer's speeds in the 16th over according to the TV graphics, were 79, 76, 78, 73, 79, 76mph, making it the fastest recorded over in women's cricket. Wheels!

9.55pm Time for some presentations.

Sophia Dunkley is Player of the Match, her excellent innings seems a long time ago now! "We've had a tough start to the series, to come out there and fight like we did was amazing. The courage to stay in the series. Danni and I didn't have a great start to the series, but a great relationship. Been a lot of tinkering but happy with where my batting's at. Haven't played in a game like that, atmosphere on home ground was amazing."

Harmanpreet Kaur: "Because of the dew... we did well in patches. We've been outstanding today, fielders supported well, bowled really well. Came back strongly after the hundred partnership. They executed their plan well, we were looking for boundaries, and fell one short."

Tammy Beaumont: "That's what you live for in cricket, came out on the right side. I'm all about the battle and the challenge, so proud of everyone. The wicket was hard to start on, and the longer the partnership went on, we forgot that. But we'll learn from that. This is a massive moment for this team, to lose Nat and have an inexperienced team show that fight. Wasn't the perfect game, but significant improvement. We can go toe-to-toe with this India team, death bowling was so good, and Filer changed the game for us, bowling fast and hitting people on the head. Went with the five out-and-out bowlers. Incredibly proud."

9.48pm Genuine euphoria for England. They had to scrap and scrap for that... having given the match away with the bat in the first innings, with the ball in the first half, and in the field in the second half. But between Wong, Ecclestone, Filer, Dean and Bell, they found enough gumption to close down the game and claw their way back into the series! Verma and Mandhana seemed to have broken the game into tiny pieces in their 85-run stand. But the bowlers hung in there, and Dean's clutch catch at square leg gave them the belief to stay afloat.

19.6
W
Bell to Kaur, OUT

pace off, slogged to mid-off! Finally, a catch sticks, Bell gets her reward, England get their win! Bell backed her skill and went to her length, demanding that Kaur put the muscle through the ball. And she couldn't. What a gripping contest!

Harmanpreet Kaur c Ecclestone b Bell 23 (17b 2x4 0x6 32m) SR: 135.29
England celebrate after Lauren Bell closed out the third T20I
See all photos

Well crumbs... at least the super over is off the table!

19.5
2
Bell to Kaur, 2 runs

pace off again, slogged up and over mid-off, but not enough beans on it! They get back for two... Six to win!

19.4
Bell to Kaur, no run

slower ball, swing and a miss! Kaur needs boundaries now! Right in the channel, perfection from Bell, putting the frustration to one side

19.3
1
Bell to Amanjot, 1 run

gets underneath the launch to leg, dropped at long-on! My God, England's fielding! Scholfield this time, crumbling under the pressure! It's only a single, at least...

19.2
1
Bell to Kaur, 1 run

well bowled, right up in the blockhole and cuffed out to deep midwicket. Harmanpreet doesn't want the second

19.1
2
Bell to Kaur, 2 runs

pace off, on the full length, plinked in the air into the leg-side, it lands safe, and in no-woman's land, so back they come for two!

Lauren Bell has 12 runs to defend.

end of over 198 runs • 1 wicket
IND-W: 160/4CRR: 8.42 RRR: 12.00 • Need 12 from 6b
Amanjot Kaur6 (3b 1x4)
Harmanpreet Kaur18 (12b 2x4)
Issy Wong 4-0-36-1
Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-24-1
18.6
2
Wong to Amanjot, 2 runs

sets herself early outside off, slams the slower ball at mid-off who fumbles on the half-volley! It could have been a catch if she'd stooped, but at least it wasn't four

18.5
Wong to Amanjot, no run

lovely bowling! Slow again, big outswing as it hoops down the pitch, just cutting inside the guideline. Jones fumbles but saves the bye

18.4
4
Wong to Amanjot, FOUR runs

pace off again, but too wide on this occasion! Kaur hangs back in the crease, and crunches it off the back foot through point!

18.3
W
Wong to Ghosh, OUT

pace off again, snaffled in the deep by Dean! A massive moment in this game. It was leg-sided, but Dean was placed behind square for exactly that shot, a swing for the hills off the pads, Dean sees it early, rushes to her right, flings herself forward, grabs a proper clutch dismissal!

Richa Ghosh c Dean b Wong 7 (10b 0x4 0x6 15m) SR: 70
Charlie Dean claimed a vital catch in the deep
See all photos
18.2
2
Wong to Ghosh, 2 runs

pace off this time, back of a length, launched off the back foot up and over the covers... good pick-up in the deep but they keep up with the rate with two more

18.1
Wong to Ghosh, no run

lovely length, pace on, outswing, right up to the base of the stumps and thumped to mid-on for a priceless dot

Wong to bowl out

end of over 1810 runs
IND-W: 152/3CRR: 8.44 RRR: 10.00 • Need 20 from 12b
Richa Ghosh5 (7b)
Harmanpreet Kaur18 (12b 2x4)
Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-24-1
Issy Wong 3-0-28-0
17.6
1
Ecclestone to Ghosh, 1 run

ramped and dropped at short backward square! She had to dive to her left, but it was hip-height, and straight out! Saved some runs, but it could still be costly

17.5
1
Ecclestone to Kaur, 1 run

jabbed off the full length, straight to backward point, and how do they get a single there! Needed to be quicker as the shy came in with the batter already home!

Two huge deliveries coming up

17.4
4
Ecclestone to Kaur, FOUR runs

opens the face to the quicker ball, and nailed! She knew the flatter option was on, made room to leg, and pounded it through the covers!

17.3
2
Ecclestone to Kaur, 2 runs

inside-out, up and over! Good stroke to clear the infield, hitting up into the turn, high into the night sky. Swept up with a slide at deep cover

17.2
1
Ecclestone to Ghosh, 1 run

bottom-handed shovel to long-on, just a single

England have eight minutes to bowl two overs, or face a fielding penalty

17.1
1
Ecclestone to Kaur, 1 run

good length from round the wicket, miscued hack to the on-side

Sophie Ecc... if ever England needed her class

end of over 176 runs
IND-W: 142/3CRR: 8.35 RRR: 10.00 • Need 30 from 18b
Richa Ghosh3 (5b)
Harmanpreet Kaur10 (8b 1x4)
Issy Wong 3-0-28-0
Lauren Filer 4-0-30-2
16.6
Wong to Ghosh, no run

good finish! In the channel outside off, swinging away, pace off again. A flat-footed air-shot and a precious dot. India need ten an over to win it as the contest gets squeaky

16.5
1lb
Wong to Kaur, 1 leg bye

pace off again, well bowled, hitting her length and the pad... but it's struck outside off as Kaur swings across the line

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SIR Dunkley
75 runs (53)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
flick
20 runs
1 four0 six
Control
83%
DN Wyatt
66 runs (42)
7 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
76%
Best performances - bowlers
DB Sharma
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
A Reddy
A Reddy
IND-W
O
4
M
0
R
32
W
3
ECO
8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
View more stats
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
TossEngland Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
ENG Women
Sophia Dunkley
Series resultIndia Women led the 5-match series 2-1
Match numberWT20I no. 2387
Hours of play (local time)18.35 start, First Session 18.35-20.05, Interval 20.05-20.25, Second Session 20.25-21.55
Match days4 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Jacqueline WilliamsDRS
England
Sue RedfernDRS
TV Umpire
England
Anna Harris
Reserve Umpire
England
James Middlebrook
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
Language
English
Win Probability
ENG-W 100%
ENG-WIND-W
100%50%100%ENG-W InningsIND-W Innings

Over 20 • IND-W 166/5

Harmanpreet Kaur c Ecclestone b Bell 23 (17b 2x4 0x6 32m) SR: 135.29
W
ENG Women won by 5 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Mandhana
caught5649
Shafali Verma
bowled4725
JI Rodrigues
caught2015
H Kaur
caught2317
RM Ghosh
caught710
AB Kaur
not out74
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total166(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>