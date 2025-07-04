pace off, slogged to mid-off! Finally, a catch sticks, Bell gets her reward, England get their win! Bell backed her skill and went to her length, demanding that Kaur put the muscle through the ball. And she couldn't. What a gripping contest!
ENG Women vs IND Women, 3rd T20I at London, ENG-W vs IND-W, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|7
|4
|1
|0
|175.00
|1 (1b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|8
|6
|0
|1 - 0 - 6 - 1
(rfm)
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9.00
|8
|5
|0
|2 - 0 - 13 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|15
|162
|63*
|40.50
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|35
|50
|4/12
|17.70
|15
|12
|2/10
|26.83
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|ENG-W
|77.95
|75(53)
|81
|77.95
|-
|-
|-
|ENG-W
|71.34
|0(1)
|- 0.78
|- 0.7
|2/30
|3.17
|72.04
|ENG-W
|67.49
|66(42)
|68.84
|67.49
|-
|-
|-
|ENG-W
|59.81
|10(5)
|11.15
|12.21
|1/24
|1.52
|47.6
|IND-W
|42
|-
|-
|-
|3/32
|4.21
|42
10.03pm Well, that was quite the contest... quite the day! England versus India has been an 11-hour smorgasbord, featuring two 150 scores, nine ducks, collapses and partnerships aplenty, and so much drama from Edgbaston to the Oval. And at the end of it, both the men's and women's series are very much alive. From Miller, Shashank, Harshith and the team, good night!
Oh, and according to Hypocaust, who knows a thing or two, Lauren Filer's speeds in the 16th over according to the TV graphics, were 79, 76, 78, 73, 79, 76mph, making it the fastest recorded over in women's cricket. Wheels!
9.55pm Time for some presentations.
Sophia Dunkley is Player of the Match, her excellent innings seems a long time ago now! "We've had a tough start to the series, to come out there and fight like we did was amazing. The courage to stay in the series. Danni and I didn't have a great start to the series, but a great relationship. Been a lot of tinkering but happy with where my batting's at. Haven't played in a game like that, atmosphere on home ground was amazing."
Harmanpreet Kaur: "Because of the dew... we did well in patches. We've been outstanding today, fielders supported well, bowled really well. Came back strongly after the hundred partnership. They executed their plan well, we were looking for boundaries, and fell one short."
Tammy Beaumont: "That's what you live for in cricket, came out on the right side. I'm all about the battle and the challenge, so proud of everyone. The wicket was hard to start on, and the longer the partnership went on, we forgot that. But we'll learn from that. This is a massive moment for this team, to lose Nat and have an inexperienced team show that fight. Wasn't the perfect game, but significant improvement. We can go toe-to-toe with this India team, death bowling was so good, and Filer changed the game for us, bowling fast and hitting people on the head. Went with the five out-and-out bowlers. Incredibly proud."
9.48pm Genuine euphoria for England. They had to scrap and scrap for that... having given the match away with the bat in the first innings, with the ball in the first half, and in the field in the second half. But between Wong, Ecclestone, Filer, Dean and Bell, they found enough gumption to close down the game and claw their way back into the series! Verma and Mandhana seemed to have broken the game into tiny pieces in their 85-run stand. But the bowlers hung in there, and Dean's clutch catch at square leg gave them the belief to stay afloat.
Well crumbs... at least the super over is off the table!
pace off again, slogged up and over mid-off, but not enough beans on it! They get back for two... Six to win!
slower ball, swing and a miss! Kaur needs boundaries now! Right in the channel, perfection from Bell, putting the frustration to one side
gets underneath the launch to leg, dropped at long-on! My God, England's fielding! Scholfield this time, crumbling under the pressure! It's only a single, at least...
well bowled, right up in the blockhole and cuffed out to deep midwicket. Harmanpreet doesn't want the second
pace off, on the full length, plinked in the air into the leg-side, it lands safe, and in no-woman's land, so back they come for two!
Lauren Bell has 12 runs to defend.
sets herself early outside off, slams the slower ball at mid-off who fumbles on the half-volley! It could have been a catch if she'd stooped, but at least it wasn't four
lovely bowling! Slow again, big outswing as it hoops down the pitch, just cutting inside the guideline. Jones fumbles but saves the bye
pace off again, but too wide on this occasion! Kaur hangs back in the crease, and crunches it off the back foot through point!
pace off again, snaffled in the deep by Dean! A massive moment in this game. It was leg-sided, but Dean was placed behind square for exactly that shot, a swing for the hills off the pads, Dean sees it early, rushes to her right, flings herself forward, grabs a proper clutch dismissal!
pace off this time, back of a length, launched off the back foot up and over the covers... good pick-up in the deep but they keep up with the rate with two more
lovely length, pace on, outswing, right up to the base of the stumps and thumped to mid-on for a priceless dot
Wong to bowl out
ramped and dropped at short backward square! She had to dive to her left, but it was hip-height, and straight out! Saved some runs, but it could still be costly
jabbed off the full length, straight to backward point, and how do they get a single there! Needed to be quicker as the shy came in with the batter already home!
Two huge deliveries coming up
opens the face to the quicker ball, and nailed! She knew the flatter option was on, made room to leg, and pounded it through the covers!
inside-out, up and over! Good stroke to clear the infield, hitting up into the turn, high into the night sky. Swept up with a slide at deep cover
bottom-handed shovel to long-on, just a single
England have eight minutes to bowl two overs, or face a fielding penalty
good length from round the wicket, miscued hack to the on-side
Sophie Ecc... if ever England needed her class
good finish! In the channel outside off, swinging away, pace off again. A flat-footed air-shot and a precious dot. India need ten an over to win it as the contest gets squeaky
pace off again, well bowled, hitting her length and the pad... but it's struck outside off as Kaur swings across the line
2W
1W
1W
2W
|Kennington Oval, London
|Toss
|England Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|India Women led the 5-match series 2-1
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2387
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.35 start, First Session 18.35-20.05, Interval 20.05-20.25, Second Session 20.25-21.55
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Sue RedfernDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 20 • IND-W 166/5
Dunkley, Filer star as England keep series alive in thriller
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|56
|49
|bowled
|47
|25
|caught
|20
|15
|caught
|23
|17
|caught
|7
|10
|not out
|7
|4
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 4)
|Total
|166(5 wkts; 20 ovs)