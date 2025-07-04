Tammy Beaumont: "That's what you live for in cricket, came out on the right side. I'm all about the battle and the challenge, so proud of everyone. The wicket was hard to start on, and the longer the partnership went on, we forgot that. But we'll learn from that. This is a massive moment for this team, to lose Nat and have an inexperienced team show that fight. Wasn't the perfect game, but significant improvement. We can go toe-to-toe with this India team, death bowling was so good, and Filer changed the game for us, bowling fast and hitting people on the head. Went with the five out-and-out bowlers. Incredibly proud."