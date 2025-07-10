Matches (20)
Hampshire vs Glamorgan, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group (N), Southampton, July 10, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Hampshire FlagHampshire
208/4
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(18.5/20 ov, T:209) 113

Hampshire won by 95 runs

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Andy Gorvin* 
(rhb)
9140064.282 (6b)1 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Chris Wood 
(lmf)
3.501824.691320-
Sonny Baker 
(rf)
402045.001320-
MatRunsHSAve
219314*15.50
MatWktsBBIAve
2162275/3226.16
12144/2025.00
 Last BatMason Crane 1 (3b) FOW113/10 (18.5 Ov)
18.5
W
Wood to Crane, OUT
Mason Crane c Fuller b Wood 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 33.33
18.4
Wood to Crane, no run
18.3
1
Wood to Gorvin, 1 run
18.2
Wood to Gorvin, no run
18.1
Wood to Gorvin, no run
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
GLA: 112/9CRR: 6.22 RRR: 48.50 • Need 97 from 12b
Andy Gorvin8 (11b)
Mason Crane1 (1b)
Sonny Baker 4-0-20-4
Benny Howell 4-0-22-1
17.6
1
Baker to Gorvin, 1 run
17.5
1
Baker to Crane, 1 run
17.4
W
Baker to Imad Wasim, OUT
Imad Wasim c Dawson b Baker 17 (21b 1x4 0x6 26m) SR: 80.95
17.3
2
Baker to Imad Wasim, 2 runs
17.2
Baker to Imad Wasim, no run
17.1
Baker to Imad Wasim, no run
end of over 176 runs
GLA: 108/8CRR: 6.35 RRR: 33.66 • Need 101 from 18b
Andy Gorvin7 (10b)
Imad Wasim15 (17b 1x4)
Benny Howell 4-0-22-1
Scott Currie 2-0-9-0
16.6
2
Howell to Gorvin, 2 runs
16.5
1
Howell to Imad Wasim, 1 run
16.4
Howell to Imad Wasim, no run
16.3
2
Howell to Imad Wasim, 2 runs
16.2
1
Howell to Gorvin, 1 run
16.1
Howell to Gorvin, no run
end of over 167 runs
GLA: 102/8CRR: 6.37 RRR: 26.75 • Need 107 from 24b
Andy Gorvin4 (7b)
Imad Wasim12 (14b 1x4)
Scott Currie 2-0-9-0
Chris Wood 3-0-17-1
15.6
1
Currie to Gorvin, 1 run
15.5
Currie to Gorvin, no run
15.4
1
Currie to Imad Wasim, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossHampshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days10 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
James Tredwell
England
Mark Newell
Match Referee
England
Jason Swift
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
KS Carlson
caught79
WT Smale
bowled1516
AJ Horton
caught44
BI Kellaway
caught137
CA Ingram
caught1816
AM Tribe
caught2013
DA Douthwaite
caught48
Imad Wasim
caught1721
EO Leonard
caught02
AW Gorvin
not out914
MS Crane
caught13
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total113(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN107328
DUR107328
BEARS116524
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM119236
SUR107328
GLA106424
SUS105422
KEN115522
HAM104518
GLO104616
MID92512
ESS11196
Full Table