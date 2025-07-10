Matches (20)
Hampshire vs Glamorgan, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
South Group (N), Southampton, July 10, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|9
|14
|0
|0
|64.28
|2 (6b)
|1 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lmf)
|3.5
|0
|18
|2
|4.69
|13
|2
|0
|-
(rf)
|4
|0
|20
|4
|5.00
|13
|2
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|21
|93
|14*
|15.50
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|216
|227
|5/32
|26.16
|12
|14
|4/20
|25.00
Last Bat: Mason Crane 1 (3b) • FOW: 113/10 (18.5 Ov)
18.5
W
Wood to Crane, OUT
Mason Crane c Fuller b Wood 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 33.33
18.4
•
Wood to Crane, no run
18.3
1
Wood to Gorvin, 1 run
18.2
•
Wood to Gorvin, no run
18.1
•
Wood to Gorvin, no run
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
GLA: 112/9CRR: 6.22 • RRR: 48.50 • Need 97 from 12b
Andy Gorvin8 (11b)
Mason Crane1 (1b)
Sonny Baker 4-0-20-4
Benny Howell 4-0-22-1
17.6
1
Baker to Gorvin, 1 run
17.5
1
Baker to Crane, 1 run
17.4
W
Baker to Imad Wasim, OUT
Imad Wasim c Dawson b Baker 17 (21b 1x4 0x6 26m) SR: 80.95
17.3
2
Baker to Imad Wasim, 2 runs
17.2
•
Baker to Imad Wasim, no run
17.1
•
Baker to Imad Wasim, no run
end of over 176 runs
GLA: 108/8CRR: 6.35 • RRR: 33.66 • Need 101 from 18b
Andy Gorvin7 (10b)
Imad Wasim15 (17b 1x4)
Benny Howell 4-0-22-1
Scott Currie 2-0-9-0
16.6
2
Howell to Gorvin, 2 runs
16.5
1
Howell to Imad Wasim, 1 run
16.4
•
Howell to Imad Wasim, no run
16.3
2
Howell to Imad Wasim, 2 runs
16.2
1
Howell to Gorvin, 1 run
16.1
•
Howell to Gorvin, no run
end of over 167 runs
GLA: 102/8CRR: 6.37 • RRR: 26.75 • Need 107 from 24b
Andy Gorvin4 (7b)
Imad Wasim12 (14b 1x4)
Scott Currie 2-0-9-0
Chris Wood 3-0-17-1
15.6
1
Currie to Gorvin, 1 run
15.5
•
Currie to Gorvin, no run
15.4
1
Currie to Imad Wasim, 1 run
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|Hampshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|10 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Glamorgan Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|9
|bowled
|15
|16
|caught
|4
|4
|caught
|13
|7
|caught
|18
|16
|caught
|20
|13
|caught
|4
|8
|caught
|17
|21
|caught
|0
|2
|not out
|9
|14
|caught
|1
|3
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 3)
|Total
|113(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>