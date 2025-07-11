Albert onslaught condemns Glamorgan to 95-run loss

Hampshire 208 for 4 (Albert 98*, Cartwright 48) beat Glamorgan 113 (Baker 4-20) by 95 runs

Toby Albert was left stranded two runs shy of a maiden Men's Vitality Blast century but his new highest score allowed Hampshire Hawks to leapfrog Glamorgan into third in the South Group.

Wicket-keeper batter Albert built his innings up slowly to reach a fever-pitch 98 off 57 balls but he lost strike to Hilton Cartwright in the last over to fall short of a deserved ton.

Albert and Cartwright smashed 114 to take Hampshire to a massive 208 - which Glamorgan barely troubled by getting bowled out for 113, with Sonny Baker claiming a career-best four for 20.

Hawks have now won three of their last four matches to boost their chances of reaching the quarter-finals, while Glamorgan had their two game winning run ended but still have qualification in their hands.

Hampshire chose to bat first on the same pitch used for the double header against Somerset on Sunday and like that defeat, had a slow start.

James Vince was caught behind trying to work into the offside and Tom Prest had the top of his stumps kissed by Ned Leonard after a laboured 15 - leaving the Hawks 42 for two at the end of the powerplay.

Joe Weatherley put things pointing in the right direction with Albert through hard graft to set-up a second where Albert could tee-off.

Weatherley and Albert put on 48 at an easy-pace before Cartwright entered to set off some fireworks and push Hampshire towards and over 200.

Albert reached his half-century in 37 balls, so far unspectacular but he turned on the afterburns with some incredible reverses for six while also using his brutal power.

Albert had begun the season opening, scoring two half-centuries and keeping before Luan-dre Pretorius took both roles off him and his form dipped.

At the other end, Cartwright had started with a six and barely slowed down - hitting four maximums in total in a breath-taking 20-ball 48.

But he was the villain for the crowd by not taking a single with Albert on 98 - instead picking out long-on to end a 114-run stand.

Albert was still the hero, he ended with comfortably his highest T20 score and had smashed 48 off the last 20 balls he faced - Hampshire hitting 81 in the last five overs.

On a pitch where 170 looked par, 208 looked a tough ask to chase down.

Regular wickets made sure partnerships were never formed with the Glamorgan batters as Hampshire quickly went for the kill.

The familiar pairing of Chris Wood and Vince combined to catch Kiran Carlson in the third over, before Alex Horton scooped a pacy Baker ball straight to Albert with the gloves.

Ben Kellaway chipped to mid off, Will Smale was bowled, Colin Ingram skied one straight down the ground and Dan Douthwaite holed out.

Baker rounded things out with more speed, getting Asa Tribe and Ned Leonard upper-cutting before Imad Wasim whacked to cover as Baker returned a best four for 20.