Bangladesh look to turn tour around; Sri Lanka eye T20I resurgence

Big picture: Two teams in choppy T20I form

The problem for Bangladesh is that T20I is the format they have been in the worst form. They have lost 11 of their last 15 T20Is . Even against Sri Lanka, who have not been especially good themselves in T20Is recently, they have lost four matches to the two won since 2020.

There is added incentive here. Next year, part of the T20 World Cup will be played in Sri Lanka. The schedule for that tournament is yet to be released, but this could potentially be an important opportunity for Bangladesh's younger players to become accustomed to these surfaces and grounds.

Sri Lanka are in the midst of their most serious attempt at regeneration since their great T20 team of the early 2010s waned. It is difficult to know what to expect. They have both Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka in form. But as a team, they are yet to string together consistent T20 performances, losing eight of their last 13 matches. In the T20 World Cup last year, their defeat to Bangladesh effectively put them out of the tournament.

They have momentum on this tour, though, and with there only being one free day between the end of the ODI series and the start of the T20Is, Sri Lanka will hope their momentum carries them through.

Form guide

Sri Lanka: WLLLW (most recent first)

Bangladesh: LLLLL

Litton Das needs to find form with the bat • AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Litton Das and Sri Lanka allrounders

Litton Das could potentially be their next leader in the longest format, though he is not the frontrunner right now (you'd think that would be Mehidy Hasan Miraz). But for that to become a serious possibility, he would have to lead Bangladesh well in the format he is currently captain of - T20Is. And he would probably need to contribute runs to their victories as well. Although he was dropped from the one-day team after making a duck in the first match, he had hit 90 in the Galle Test. There is currently a captaincy spot up for grabs for Bangladesh, with Najmul Hossain Shanto having stepped down as captain after the second Test.could potentially be their next leader in the longest format, though he is not the frontrunner right now (you'd think that would be Mehidy Hasan Miraz). But for that to become a serious possibility, he would have to lead Bangladesh well in the format hecurrently captain of - T20Is. And he would probably need to contribute runs to their victories as well. Although he was dropped from the one-day team after making a duck in the first match, he had hit 90 in the Galle Test.

While in ODIs, Sri Lanka are trying to develop a seam-bowling allrounder with an eye on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, in T20Is, it seems like Sri Lanka are more intent on trialling Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka for that role. On tracks that take big spin, Dunith Wellalage can turn the ball at speed, and also has outstanding control. But Sri Lanka want some big-hitting capability in their XI, and Wellalage doesn't quite have the power game at present.

Taskin Ahmed is expected to start for Bangladesh • AFP/Getty Images

Team news

Khaled Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud are out of the T20I squad, so Bangladesh have to make two changes in the bowling department. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are likely to play ahead of Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin. They also have choices in the spin department, though that would depend on how they perceive the Pallekele pitch.

Bangladesh (probable XI): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shamim Hossain, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Tanzim Hasan, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka's main question will be the make-up of their attack. They'll likely want two frontline quicks - Matheesha Pathirana the likeliest to play, but Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara also in with a good chance. On the spin-bowling front, Jeffrey Vandersay will likely replace the injured Wanindu Hasaranga.

The other question is allrounders. Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka, and Karunaratne are all in a fight for a spot.

Sri Lanka (probable XI): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Dunith Wellalage/Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Nuwan Thushara, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Pitch and conditions

Pallekele can often be a high-scoring ground, particularly if there is a little rain around and the ball becomes difficult for the bowlers to grip. There are showers floating around the hills surrounding Pallekele frequently, but this is generally not one of the wetter parts of the year.

Stats and trivia

In four T20Is so far, Wellalage has taken six wickets and maintained an economy of less than six. But his batting is less impressive in this format - he has a strike rate of 106 in T20s.

Litton Das is yet to hit a fifty as captain. After ten innings at the helm, he has hit 158 runs at a strike rate of 120.

Sri Lanka last played Bangladesh at this venue in this format in March 2013. Sri Lanka won that game.

Quotes

"Sri Lanka were better, and that's why they won the ODIs. In T20s, if you play good cricket on the day, you will win. They have a lot of experience playing here, and overall, their bowling is strong with several mystery bowlers."

Bangladesh captain Litton Das ahead of the first T20I.