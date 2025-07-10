Matches (20)
GSL (4)
ENG vs IND (1)
Vitality Blast Men (11)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
MLC (1)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Kandy, SL vs BAN, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st T20I (N), Pallekele, July 10, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
154/5
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(19/20 ov, T:155) 159/3

Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
73 (51)
kusal-mendis
Cricinfo's MVP
80.74 ptsImpact List
kusal-mendis
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
42%
BAN Win & Bat
28%
SL Win & Bowl
23%
BAN Win & Bowl
7%
6.6K votes
Match centre 
Scores: Thilak R | Comms: Madushka Balasuriya
Scorecard summary
Bangladesh 154/5(20 overs)
Parvez Hossain Emon
38 (22)
Maheesh Theekshana
2/37 (4)
Mohammad Naim
32* (29)
Dasun Shanaka
1/22 (4)
Sri Lanka 159/3(19 overs)
Kusal Mendis
73 (51)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
1/24 (4)
Pathum Nissanka
42 (16)
Rishad Hossain
1/24 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Kusal Mendis
SL80.7473(51)84.9780.74---
Pathum Nissanka
SL68.4142(16)54.1468.41---
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
BAN55.9629(23)23.8919.331/241.436.64
Parvez Hossain Emon
BAN48.2438(22)44.1248.24---
Dasun Shanaka
SL40.39---1/221.2540.39
View full list
end of over 199 runs
SL: 159/3CRR: 8.36 
Charith Asalanka8 (5b 1x6)
Avishka Fernando11 (17b)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4-0-34-0
Mohammad Saifuddin 3-0-22-1

And with that it's a wrap from us. The next game will be on the Sunday evening, as the action moves to Dambulla. Be sure to join us for that, but until then, on behalf of Fidel and the rest of the team, this is Madushka signing off!

Charith Asalanka: "{Why bowl first?] When we were playing in the LPL, chasing teams one because of the fast outfield and generally one shorter boundary. That's why we decided to bowl first. [Depth?] Vandersay is with us in the bench mostly because of Wanindu, that's the reality. But he got his chance today. It's a good headache, that I like to have in my team. [areas to improve] Not much in this game. I thought it was quite a complete game for us, every department did well. I just want to keep improving in the fielding. [finish the game earlier?] The pitch was decent but once the ball got older it started sticking in the pitch."

Litton Das: "The wicket looked pretty good, but a couple of balls kept low. We're very disappointed. Whoever batted well, needed to keep going. I thought it was a pretty good wicket to defend a chase on, we have a good bowling side. But we didn't bowl well, but any cricketer can have that bad day. [Rishad] He bowled really well. In this kind of wicket if you bowl the right area, it's more difficult for the batters to adjust."

Player of the Match goes to Kusal Mendis for his 73 off 51: "The wicket was a little bit slow, took some turn. That's why I slowed down later. But I played my natural game earlier, and I just wanted to see the game out. [crowd?] It's one of the biggest crowds I've seen in Kandy, thank you so much for supporting us."

10.16pm Time for the post-match presentation.

Mayukha: "What a purple patch KM is in! And what a start by Pathum. "

Santy : "Nice and eazy"

Sahan: "Strike rates of the SL openers vs others is a stark contrast!"

10.08pm So Sri Lanka win with just 6 balls to spare, but the result was never in doubt after Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka's opening stand. The pair put on 78 in just 28 balls as Sri Lanka ransacked 83 runs in the powerplay. It meant that the rest of the batters had to take absolutely minimal risk, on a surface that in truth was definitely not as easy to bat on as Nissanka and Mendis made it look. Bangladesh didn't bowl particularly well either, though credit to Mendis and Nissanka for never letting anyone settle. Mendis fell just before the finish line, but al it did was allow him a deserved ovation of his own. The Lankan bowlers, meanwhile, understood the nature of the pitch and kept taking the pace off. After Emon's early burst, the middle order struggled, and only some late strikes from Shamim pushed the total past 150 - a score that was always going to be a struggle to defend.

18.6
6
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Asalanka, SIX runs

And the captain ends it in style! This was in the slot and Asalanka swings right through the line. Goes high and far enough - clears the long-on boundary! Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series!

18.5
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Avishka Fernando, 1 run

full toss, eased down to long-on

18.4
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Asalanka, 1 run

yorker on the toes, just about nudges this into the onside for a single

18.3
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Asalanka, no run

Swing and a miss! Length cutter, angled away from off, 132kph. Looks to hack this across the line but it keeps low and goes through

18.2
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Asalanka, no run

Bouncer, well directed as Asalanka ducks out of the way

Just 4 away now...

18.1
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Avishka Fernando, 1 run

full on the pads, worked past short midwicket

Damian : "@Muzhaid, to give this massive crowd time to enjoy the party and have fun. "

end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
SL: 150/3CRR: 8.33 RRR: 2.50 • Need 5 from 12b
Avishka Fernando9 (15b)
Charith Asalanka1 (1b)
Mohammad Saifuddin 3-0-22-1
Rishad Hossain 4-0-24-1
17.6
1
Saifuddin to Avishka Fernando, 1 run

full on off, punched to mid-off and he sets off straight away. Dives just to make sure. 150 comes up

17.5
Saifuddin to Avishka Fernando, no run

full on the pads, worked straight to midwicket

17.4
Saifuddin to Avishka Fernando, no run

back of a length on the stumps, stays back and defends

Akindu: "A bit dissapointed that we arent gonna see Shanaka bat. Its been a long time coming." --- Don't count your chickens yet.

17.3
1
Saifuddin to Asalanka, 1 run

back of a length outside off, angled away behind point

17.2
W
Saifuddin to Kusal Mendis, OUT

Kusal can't see it through! Brilliant grab to end this innings too! Good length ball on the pads, but perhaps it straightens a touch off the surface. It means Kusal gets a leading edge looking to work it onside. But even then there's a ton of work to be done as this is looping over Shamim at short extra for all money. But he leaps with his left hand and it sticks. Kusal walks off to a raucous ovation

Kusal Mendis c Shamim Hossain b Mohammad Saifuddin 73 (51b 5x4 3x6 72m) SR: 143.13
17.1
1
Saifuddin to Avishka Fernando, 1 run

This one kept low but Avishka managed to get it away. Short of a length, angled in on off. He moves across the crease and pulls this down to fine leg

end of over 179 runs
SL: 147/2CRR: 8.64 RRR: 2.66 • Need 8 from 18b
Kusal Mendis73 (50b 5x4 3x6)
Avishka Fernando7 (11b)
Rishad Hossain 4-0-24-1
Taskin Ahmed 3-0-43-0
16.6
Rishad Hossain to Kusal Mendis, no run

good length leg break, keeps going wide of Kusal who plays and misses

16.5
2
Rishad Hossain to Kusal Mendis, 2 runs

tossed up around off from around the wicket, drags this across the line down to wide long-on for a couple

Santy: "There's no run rate factor. Take your time and reach the goal."

Muzahid: "I am not sure about this prolonging approach from Lankans.. Thought they would surpass the target within 15 overs"

16.4
4
Rishad Hossain to Kusal Mendis, FOUR runs

Run down expertly! Kusal uses the extra pace on this one outside off brilliantly. Just waits for and opens the face as late as possible. Gets it nice and fine, beating short third

16.3
1
Rishad Hossain to Avishka Fernando, 1 run

length outside off, 91kph, cut away square on the offside

16.2
1
Rishad Hossain to Kusal Mendis, 1 run

full outside off, reaches out and pushes this down through extra cover for a single

16.1
1
Rishad Hossain to Avishka Fernando, 1 run

back of a length, 88kph, angled in on off. Back foot punch into the covers

Rifnaz: "The last boundary came after 34 balls!" --- Not as pressing when a bazillion were scored prior to that.

end of over 169 runs
SL: 138/2CRR: 8.62 RRR: 4.25 • Need 17 from 24b
Kusal Mendis66 (46b 4x4 3x6)
Avishka Fernando5 (9b)
Taskin Ahmed 3-0-43-0
Rishad Hossain 3-0-15-1
15.6
2
Taskin to Kusal Mendis, 2 runs

Full on off, driven again, but this time mid-off can't gather cleanly and allows for them to run a couple

Jay: "Switching between this match and the one at Lords (IND vs ENG). It's always a treat to watch a dominant Sri Lanka. Could they be the biggest quiet achiever in cricket at the moment? I'm already looking forward to seeing them next year in the T20 WC, which is also in subcontinental conditions."

15.5
1
Taskin to Avishka Fernando, 1 run

good length on off, moves across the crease and works this down to fine leg

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BKG Mendis
73 runs (51)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
18 runs
1 four1 six
Control
92%
P Nissanka
42 runs (16)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
14 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
75%
Best performances - bowlers
M Theekshana
O
4
M
0
R
37
W
2
ECO
9.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
MD Shanaka
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
1
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
TossSri Lanka, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis
Series resultSri Lanka led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 3299
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days10 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Raveendra WimalasiriDRS
Sri Lanka
Ruchira PalliyagurugeDRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Lyndon Hannibal
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
Language
English
Win Probability
SL 100%
BANSL
100%50%100%BAN InningsSL Innings

Over 19 • SL 159/3

Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
caught4216
BKG Mendis
caught7351
MDKJ Perera
caught2425
WIA Fernando
not out1117
KIC Asalanka
not out85
Extras(lb 1)
Total159(3 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>