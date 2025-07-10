10.08pm So Sri Lanka win with just 6 balls to spare, but the result was never in doubt after Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka's opening stand. The pair put on 78 in just 28 balls as Sri Lanka ransacked 83 runs in the powerplay. It meant that the rest of the batters had to take absolutely minimal risk, on a surface that in truth was definitely not as easy to bat on as Nissanka and Mendis made it look. Bangladesh didn't bowl particularly well either, though credit to Mendis and Nissanka for never letting anyone settle. Mendis fell just before the finish line, but al it did was allow him a deserved ovation of his own. The Lankan bowlers, meanwhile, understood the nature of the pitch and kept taking the pace off. After Emon's early burst, the middle order struggled, and only some late strikes from Shamim pushed the total past 150 - a score that was always going to be a struggle to defend.