Shanaka, Karunaratne, Wellalage back in SL squad for T20Is against Bangladesh

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Asitha Fernando were among those who missed the cut.

Shanaka had last turned out for Sri Lanka in July 2024, but has been a frequent presence on the franchise circuit - most recently with Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this February, when he impressed in his role as a lower-order finisher during the side's run to the title.

Karunaratne, who last played for Sri Lanka in November 2023, has focused his efforts solely on domestic cricket since being dropped. In the last two years, only Wanindu Hasaranga, Karunaratne and Wellalage have scored at least 300 runs and taken at least 20 wickets across all domestic T20 tournaments conducted by SLC , including the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Malinga, meanwhile, is the latest seam-bowling property out of Sri Lanka, having put in an impressive performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025. His 13 wickets across seven games at an average of 18.30 was only below Pat Cummins (16) and Harshal Patel (16) for SRH, though they played twice as many games as Malinga. Since making his T20 debut in 2022, Malinga has gone wicketless only once in 27 innings.

Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando made up the rest of what is a varied pace contingent for Sri Lanka. Apart from them, both Shanaka and Karunaratne provide seam-bowling options. On the spin-bowling front, meanwhile, there were no surprises, with Jeffrey Vandersay serving as back-up to Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga, while Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka were available as well.

There are plenty of batting options with Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu, Dinesh Chandimal and Asalanka making up the top- and middle-order options, while Shanaka, Karunaratne, Wellalage and Hasaranga are all capable with the bat down the order.

The T20I series against Bangladesh starts on July 10, with the next two matches on July 13 and 16.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad