'Asalanka has been key alongside me' - Jayasuriya on SL's rise up ODI rankings

Yes it's an infrequently played format these days, and sure, the rankings have never meant much. But for Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya , the ODI men's team's climb up the ladder from No. 9 around the middle of last year, to fourth now, is indication that they are on the rebound. And for Jayasuriya, they couldn't have done it without the leadership of Charith Asalanka