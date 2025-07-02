Bangladesh sink after 7 for 5 collapse and Asalanka century

Sri Lanka 244 (Asalanka 106, Mendis 45, Taskin 4-47, Tanzim 3-46) beat Bangladesh 167 (Tanzid 62, Jaker 51, Hasaranga 4-10, Kamindu 3-19) by 77 runs

In a matter of 15 minutes, Bangladesh 's batting unfurled in an ugly collapse, one of the worst in ODI history, handing Sri Lanka a 77-run win in the first ODI. Bangladesh slipped from 100 for 1 to 105 for 8 in the space of 20 deliveries. Those were the fewest runs added from the fall of the second wicket to the eighth.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis engineered the collapse. They are essentially three bowlers in two as Kamindu bowls both left-arm orthodox and right-arm offbreak. There were no real demons in the Khettarama pitch, though there was one in the outfield. Hasaranga and Kamindu took three wickets each, but credit should also go to Sri Lanka's fielding. Milan Rathnayake's superb throw and Janith Liyanage's diving catch sparked Bangladesh's collapse.

Sri Lanka had earlier made 244 in 49.2 overs, courtesy of their captain Charith Asalanka anchoring the innings. The left-hander struck his fifth ODI century, second as the Sri Lanka captain. Bangladesh had their moments too, with Taskin Ahmed , returning after an ankle injury, taking four wickets.

Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto got Bangladesh to a fine start, adding 71 runs for the second wicket. Both were batting fluently, until, disaster struck.

Shanto's dive couldn't beat debutant Rathnayake's throw from deep square leg, in the 17th over. He made 23, but with Tanzid unbeaten on 61 at the other end, Bangladesh would have still thought they were on top.

Asalanka introduced Hasaranga in the 18th over, partly because finally a right-hander had arrived at the crease. Litton Das fell lbw for a duck to the legspinner's second ball. Litton has now failed to reach double-figures in his last eight ODIs, stretching back to December 2023. It was his fourth duck too, in these eight innings.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Two balls later, the set batter Tanzid played a poor shot against Hasaranga, hanging back to blast him to mid-off. Liyanage took a brilliant catch, diving high to his right. Tanzid made 62 off 61 balls, with nine fours and a six.

Kamindu then bowled the best delivery of this collapse, getting his left-arm spin to zip through Towhid Hridoy's defensive push. New captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was next to go, trapped lbw by Hasaranga's googly, falling for a duck in the next over.

Kamindu then took a brace in the 21st over. First he removed Tanzim Hasan, when Maheesh Theekshana caught him at short midwicket nicely. Kamindu switched to right-arm offbreaks, and had Taskin Ahmed trapped lbw, to make it 105 for 8.

Theekshana then got Tanvir caught behind before Jaker Ali 's 51, with four sixes and as many fours, reduced Bangladesh's margin of defeat to less than 100 runs.

Earlier, Asalanka held the Sri Lanka innings together after he decided to bat first. The left-hander struck six fours and four sixes in his 106 off 123 balls, but had little support at the other end. He crossed 1,000 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium where he stands level with Sanath Jayasuriya, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after scoring his fourth century at the venue.

Asalanka's knock was critical to Sri Lanka getting out of trouble after they slipped to 29 for 3 in the seventh over. Tanzim removed Pathum Nissanka for a duck, before Taskin got Nishan Madushka to drag his away-going delivery to his stumps.

Wanindu Hasaranga wheels away in celebration • Associated Press

Taskin then had Kamindu caught at mid-off, also for a duck, as Bangladesh felt they were on top. They controlled the scoring rate during the 60-run fourth wicket stand between Kusal Mendis and Asalanka. Debutant Tanvir had Mendis lbw for 45, leaving Asalanka with a lot of recovery still left to do.

He added 64 runs for the fifth wicket with Liyanage, who eventually struck one down long-off's throat after making 29 off 40 balls and followed it with a 39-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rathnayake.

Asalanka forged on, hitting some nice shots but mostly batting as the innings anchor. He added 34 with Hasaranga, and while there wasn't much pace to the partnerships, it held Sri Lanka in place.