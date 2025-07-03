Taskin on Bangladesh's 7 for 5 collapse: 'We panicked a bit'

"I was expecting we would win with five to seven overs in hand," Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed said after the first ODI . He was right to think that that was the strongest possibility, as Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto took them to 96 for 1 at the end of 16 overs in a chase of 245.

But frequently, expectations are not reality. And collapses happen. Bangladesh lost seven wickets in the time it took them to score five runs.

What sparked the collapse was a good piece of fielding by debutant Milan Rathnayake, which helped run Shanto out for 23. Not long after, Wanindu Hasaranga had Litton Das and Tanzid in the same over.

"Those two wickets in one over was the turning point for them," Taskin said. "Definitely, we batted badly in the middle phase, but we had a great start with 100 runs in 16 overs. Then 100 for 2 and 107 [105] for 8 - that was very costly.

Perhaps Bangladesh's best batter of the evening was Jaker Ali , who hit 51 off 64 balls.

"When Jaker got set, he was batting very well," Taskin said. "He scored a fifty. With him, if we had two or three batters left, then we could have won the match. Yes, it's accepted that we didn't bat well, but seeing two or three guys bat on this wicket, it doesn't feel like the wicket was that bad. That was our failure."

Taskin said that perhaps "panic" had been the reason for the loss.