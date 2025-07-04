Tanzid Hasan wants Bangladesh batters to 'bat long and deep'

Bangladesh's batters need to take on more responsibility, according to opener Tanzid Hasan . He was one of two batters to score a half-century against Sri Lanka two days ago, before a dramatic collapse led to a 77-run loss in the first ODI in Colombo.

Tanzid said that Bangladesh could have chased 245 - their target on Wednesday - had he and Najmul Hossain Shanto managed to extend their 71-run second-wicket stand. It was Shanto's run-out, followed by Tanzid's dismissal later in the same over, that sparked Bangladesh's implosion: 7 for 5 in just 26 balls.

"We had a long discussion about the last match," Tanzid said. "The coaches told us that on a wicket like this, those who get set need to finish things off since it's hard for new batters to adjust. They have top quality spinners in their side, so those who are set need to bat as long as possible.

Those words carry extra weight on the eve of the second ODI which will be taking place at the same venue, the R Premadasa stadium. "The way the wicket is behaving, if someone gets set, he needs to play a long innings and take the team home," Tanzid said. "Shanto bhai and I, the way we were batting at that time, if we had stayed for another 10-15 overs, the match would have been much easier. Just one message for the next match: for those who are new to the wicket, it's a bit difficult at first, but set batters need to bat long, bat deep, and take the game to the end."

Tanzid said Bangladesh need to be more mindful of individual match-ups. He explained that the left-handers should have taken more of the strike against the Wanindu Hasaranga, who ran riot during the collapse. The legspinner finished with figures of 4 for 10.

"The left-hand batters need to take as much strike as possible since he [Hasaranga] is less effective against left-handers compared to right-handers. So, a few pieces of information like that were given to us, which might help us in the next match."

"The way the wicket is behaving, if someone gets set, he needs to play a long innings and take the team home." Tanzid Hasan

When Tanzid and Shanto - both left-handers - were batting together, Bangladesh looked comfortable. The pair struck 12 boundaries between them, forcing Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka to keep Hasaranga out of the attack. Tanzid, however, said he doesn't rate his 62 too highly.

"I don't think I played well," he said. "I didn't fulfill the team's requirements. If I had, then I would have said that I played well. But there is a chance to make a comeback. It's a three-match series. One match is done. The next one is important. If we can make a comeback, then Inshallah, we will still be in contention."

Bangladesh are also under pressure to break a eight-month-long winless streak in ODIs. They have lost seven matches in a row during this time (not counting one that was abandoned to rain in Rawalpindi in February). Additionally, they are missing two of their most experienced batters, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah -- a void that was clearly felt in the first game. Bangladesh's middle order (positions 4 to 6) contributed just one run: Litton Das and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz were dismissed for ducks, while Towhid Hridoy managed just one.