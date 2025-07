Bangladesh drop Shanto, make five changes for SL T20Is

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim has been recalled in Shanto's place, among four other changes in the bowling unit. Naim, who has played 35 T20Is, has returned back to form during the 2024-25 domestic season. He was the highest run-getter in both the BPL and NCL T20s, finishing on 827 runs at an average of 37.59 average and a strike rate of 140.40, including a century and six fifties.