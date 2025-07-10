Matches (20)
Northants vs Leics, North Group at Leicester, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group (D/N), Leicester, July 10, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire

#4

171/7
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire

#6

(16.1/20 ov, T:172) 173/4

Leics won by 6 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Rehan Ahmed* 
(rhb)
523063173.334 (1b)9 (4b)
Ben Cox 
(rhb)
211012210.000 (0b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ben Sanderson 
(rmf)
2.1026012.00422-
David Willey 
(lfm)
4046111.501033-
MatRunsHSAve
7267552*17.31
181275961*26.03
MatWktsBBIAve
991266/822.44
3423504/723.15
 Last BatLouis Kimber 17 (10b) FOW118/4 (12.2 Ov)
Match centre 
16.1
4
Sanderson to Rehan, FOUR runs
end of over 1618 runs
LEI: 169/4CRR: 10.56 RRR: 0.75 • Need 3 from 24b
Rehan Ahmed48 (29b 5x4 3x6)
Ben Cox21 (10b 1x4 2x6)
David Willey 4-0-46-1
Saif Zaib 2-0-20-0
15.6
1
Willey to Rehan, 1 run
15.5
Willey to Rehan, no run
15.4
4
Willey to Rehan, FOUR runs
15.3
1
Willey to Cox, 1 run
15.3
5w
Willey to Cox, 5 wide
15.2
6
Willey to Cox, SIX runs
15.1
1
Willey to Rehan, 1 run
end of over 1517 runs
LEI: 151/4CRR: 10.06 RRR: 4.20 • Need 21 from 30b
Ben Cox14 (8b 1x4 1x6)
Rehan Ahmed42 (25b 4x4 3x6)
Saif Zaib 2-0-20-0
David Willey 3-0-28-1
14.6
4
Zaib to Cox, FOUR runs
14.5
1
Zaib to Rehan, 1 run
14.4
6
Zaib to Rehan, SIX runs
14.3
4
Zaib to Rehan, FOUR runs
14.2
1
Zaib to Cox, 1 run
14.1
1
Zaib to Rehan, 1 run
end of over 1410 runs
LEI: 134/4CRR: 9.57 RRR: 6.33 • Need 38 from 36b
Ben Cox9 (6b 1x6)
Rehan Ahmed30 (21b 3x4 2x6)
David Willey 3-0-28-1
George Scrimshaw 4-0-33-3
13.6
2
Willey to Cox, 2 runs
13.5
Willey to Cox, no run
13.4
6
Willey to Cox, SIX runs
13.3
1
Willey to Rehan, 1 run
13.2
Willey to Rehan, no run
13.1
1
Willey to Cox, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
TossLeicestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days10 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
T20 debut
Joshua Thomas
Joshua Thomas
Umpires
England
Naeem Ashraf
England
Neil Pratt
Match Referee
England
Ian Herbert
Leics Innings
Player NameRB
RK Patel
caught03
SG Budinger
caught4022
Shan Masood
caught2523
Rehan Ahmed
not out5230
LPJ Kimber
bowled1710
OB Cox
not out2110
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 2, w 11)
Total173(4 wkts; 16.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN107328
DUR107328
BEARS116524
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM119236
SUR107328
GLA106424
SUS105422
KEN115522
HAM104518
GLO104616
MID92512
ESS11196
Full Table