Matches (20)
GSL (4)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
MLC (1)
Northants vs Leics, North Group at Leicester, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Leicester, July 10, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
171/7
(16.1/20 ov, T:172) 173/4
Leics won by 6 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|52
|30
|6
|3
|173.33
|4 (1b)
|9 (4b)
(rhb)
|21
|10
|1
|2
|210.00
|0 (0b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|2.1
|0
|26
|0
|12.00
|4
|2
|2
|-
(lfm)
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.50
|10
|3
|3
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|72
|675
|52*
|17.31
|181
|2759
|61*
|26.03
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|99
|126
|6/8
|22.44
|342
|350
|4/7
|23.15
Last Bat: Louis Kimber 17 (10b) • FOW: 118/4 (12.2 Ov)
Fan Ratings are open
Tap to rate now!
Match centre
16.1
4
Sanderson to Rehan, FOUR runs
end of over 1618 runs
LEI: 169/4CRR: 10.56 • RRR: 0.75 • Need 3 from 24b
Rehan Ahmed48 (29b 5x4 3x6)
Ben Cox21 (10b 1x4 2x6)
David Willey 4-0-46-1
Saif Zaib 2-0-20-0
15.6
1
Willey to Rehan, 1 run
15.5
•
Willey to Rehan, no run
15.4
4
Willey to Rehan, FOUR runs
15.3
1
Willey to Cox, 1 run
15.3
5w
Willey to Cox, 5 wide
15.2
6
Willey to Cox, SIX runs
15.1
1
Willey to Rehan, 1 run
end of over 1517 runs
LEI: 151/4CRR: 10.06 • RRR: 4.20 • Need 21 from 30b
Ben Cox14 (8b 1x4 1x6)
Rehan Ahmed42 (25b 4x4 3x6)
Saif Zaib 2-0-20-0
David Willey 3-0-28-1
14.6
4
Zaib to Cox, FOUR runs
14.5
1
Zaib to Rehan, 1 run
14.4
6
Zaib to Rehan, SIX runs
14.3
4
Zaib to Rehan, FOUR runs
14.2
1
Zaib to Cox, 1 run
14.1
1
Zaib to Rehan, 1 run
end of over 1410 runs
LEI: 134/4CRR: 9.57 • RRR: 6.33 • Need 38 from 36b
Ben Cox9 (6b 1x6)
Rehan Ahmed30 (21b 3x4 2x6)
David Willey 3-0-28-1
George Scrimshaw 4-0-33-3
13.6
2
Willey to Cox, 2 runs
13.5
•
Willey to Cox, no run
13.4
6
Willey to Cox, SIX runs
13.3
1
Willey to Rehan, 1 run
13.2
•
Willey to Rehan, no run
13.1
1
Willey to Cox, 1 run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Toss
|Leicestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|10 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Leics Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|3
|caught
|40
|22
|caught
|25
|23
|not out
|52
|30
|bowled
|17
|10
|not out
|21
|10
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 1, nb 2, w 11)
|Total
|173(4 wkts; 16.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>