Alice Davidson-Richards stars with ball and bat as Surrey cement top spot

Surrey 140 for 6 (Jones 46, Davidson-Richards 28*) beat Warwickshire 139 (Kalis 38, Davidson-Richards 3-11) by four wickets.

Surrey cemented their place at the top of the Women's Vitality Blast with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Bryony Smith's side edged to their eighth win in ten games after bowling the home side out for 139. Sterre Kalis resisted with 38 (30 balls) but wickets fell frequently to a focused attack led by Alice Davidson-Richards (3 for 11) and Alexa Stonehouse (2 for 23).

Surrey's batters also found the going hard but Emma Jones hit a fluent 46 off 39 balls before an unbroken stand of 42 in 24 between Davidson-Richards (28, 18) and Kalea Moore (22, 14) saw them home with two balls to spare.

It was a valiant effort from a depleted Warwickshire side which is without all-rounder Charis Pavely for the foreseeable future due a stress fracture in her left foot.

Warwickshire chose to bat but lost both openers in the first eight balls. Meg Austin tried to pull a ball too far up and shanked a return catch back to Stonehouse. Davina Perrin swung a full toss from Danielle Gregory to deep midwicket.

Alice Monaghan took that catch and another, this time at backward point, when Amu Surenkumar sliced an attempt to force Stonehouse. When Katie George's charge at Bryony Smith presented Kira Chathli with a regulation stumping, Warwickshire were 42 for 4.

Kalis and Natasha Wraith started the stirring of a recovery with a stand of 27 but both perished in Davidson-Richards' first over. Kalis clipped the medium-pacer's first ball to short fine leg. Wraith skied her fourth to point.

Laura Harris struck Ryana MacDonald-Gay for the first six of the day, but the bowler's revenge was swift via a catch by Kalea Moore at deep midwicket three balls later. Millie Taylor (26 not out, 27 balls) and Hannah Baker added 32 from 24 balls to at least stretch the innings into the 20th over but Davidson-Richards returned to have Baker caught at point and the home side came in well under par.

Surrey's reply sustained an early hit when Monaghan hoisted the sixth ball, from Phoebe Brett, to deep midwicket. Grace Harris lifted Davis to long on but Smith (26, 26) and Jones were soon punching the ball precisely through the off-side gaps to add 47 from 31 balls.

Smith's fall, lbw pulling at Davis, triggered a collapse. Chathli holed out to Taylor, Jones lifted Surenkumar to deep extra and Franklin top-edged a sweep at Taylor to short fine leg.