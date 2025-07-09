Freedom in final after Qualifier 1 abandoned due to heavy rain

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom - Match abandoned due to rain

The Qualifier 1 between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in the MLC 2025 was washed out after relentless rain, with only toss possible. With no reserve day scheduled, Freedom advanced directly to the final, having finished first on the points table during the league stage. This will be Freedom's second final in two years.

The match was officially called off at 9.45pm local time in Dallas - two hours and 45 minutes after the scheduled start of play at 7pm, and 41 minutes before the cut-off time for a five-overs-a-side game.

The toss took place on time at 6.30pm local time, with Freedom electing to bowl first. They made one change to the XI from their last league game, bringing in fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for Mark Chapman. Super Kings, meanwhile, went in unchanged.

However, just minutes before the scheduled start of play, the stadium was placed under a lightning advisory, and the pitch was covered. After the storm passed, heavy rain followed, leading to the eventual abandonment of the match due to persistent wet weather.