Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)
Texas vs Washington, Qualifier 1 at Dallas, MLC, Jul 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 1 (N), Dallas, July 08, 2025, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Texas
W
W
W
L
W
Washington
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TSK9 M • 409 Runs • 51.13 Avg • 175.53 SR
TSK9 M • 267 Runs • 89 Avg • 162.8 SR
WSF10 M • 313 Runs • 31.3 Avg • 195.62 SR
WSF10 M • 237 Runs • 33.86 Avg • 185.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TSK5 M • 14 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 7.64 SR
TSK10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 16.28 SR
WSF9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.96 Econ • 12 SR
WSF10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 14.15 SR
Squad
TSK
WSF
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|8 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News
Fletcher 118 helps Knight Riders sign off with win and scuttle Unicorns' top-two plans
The defeat in the final league match of MLC 2025 meant San Francisco Unicorns finished third on the table, and will have to play the Eliminator
Maxwell bags three again as Freedom thump MI New York
MI New York finished fourth on the league table, while Washington Freedom topped the table and will now play Texas Super Kings in Qualifier 1
Du Plessis, Milne propel Texas Super Kings to top of table
Du Plessis made 91 before retiring out while Milne's five-wicket haul skittled Orcas for 137 in chase of 189