Texas vs Washington, Qualifier 1 at Dallas, MLC, Jul 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (N), Dallas, July 08, 2025, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Wed, 09 Jul
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
9 M • 409 Runs • 51.13 Avg • 175.53 SR
SS Ranjane
9 M • 267 Runs • 89 Avg • 162.8 SR
MJ Owen
10 M • 313 Runs • 31.3 Avg • 195.62 SR
GJ Maxwell
10 M • 237 Runs • 33.86 Avg • 185.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AF Milne
5 M • 14 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 7.64 SR
Noor Ahmad
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 16.28 SR
MJ Owen
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.96 Econ • 12 SR
J Edwards
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 14.15 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
TSK
WSF
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Smit Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Calvin Savage 
Allrounder
Joshua Tromp 
Allrounder
Stephen Wiig 
Bowler
Zia-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days8 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

The defeat in the final league match of MLC 2025 meant San Francisco Unicorns finished third on the table, and will have to play the Eliminator

MI New York finished fourth on the league table, while Washington Freedom topped the table and will now play Texas Super Kings in Qualifier 1

Du Plessis made 91 before retiring out while Milne's five-wicket haul skittled Orcas for 137 in chase of 189

This was LAKR's eighth defeat in nine games

Heinrich Klaasen was the only batter to resist as Orcas were bowled out for 82, which took Freedom just 9.2 overs to overhaul

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
WSF1082160.954
TSK1073141.603
SF1073141.330
MI NY10376-0.518
SEO10376-1.842
LAKR10284-1.320
Full Table