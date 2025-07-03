Matches (23)
RESULT
23rd Match (N), Lauderhill, July 02, 2025, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

#2

(5/5 ov) 87/2
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom

#3

(5/5 ov, T:88) 44/4

Texas won by 43 runs

Report

Ranjane, Ferreira hit quick 30s to lift Texas Super Kings to No. 2

Nandre Burger struck twice in the opening over of the chase to take the wind out of the Washington Freedom chase

Donovan Ferreira smashed 37 not out in nine balls, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2025, Lauderhill, July 2, 2025

Donovan Ferreira smashed 37 not out in nine balls  •  Sportzpics for MLC

Texas Super Kings 87 for 2 (Ranjane 39*, Ferreira 37*, Netravalkar 1-30) beat Washington Freedom 44 for 4 (Phillips 18*, Burger 2-12) by 43 runs
Five-overs-a-side
The race for the top-two spots in MLC 2025 took another twist after Texas Super Kings comfortably beat Washington Freedom on Wednesday evening in a rain-curtailed, five-overs-a-side encounter in Lauderhill.
The 43-run win for TSK saw them move up to No. 2 on the points table, while Freedom dropped to third after eight games apiece. They both have 12 points, alongside San Francisco Unicorns, who are first by virtue of a better net run-rate.
It was Freedom who won the toss and opted to field, and when Marcus Stoinis (2) fell cheaply and Daryl Mitchell (6) retired out, it seemed like the right call.
But No. 3 Shubham Ranjane and No. 4 Donovan Ferreira bashed 53 runs in just 12 balls in an unbroken third-wicket partnership to lift TSK to 87 in five overs. Ranjane top-scored with 39 in 14 balls and Ferreira hit a nine-ball 37.
The Freedom top order, stacked with big-hitting internationals, was wrecked by Nandre Burger early as he dismissed Rachin Ravindra (10) and Glenn Maxwell (0) off the last two balls of the first over.
Akeal Hosein then picked off Mitchell Owen in the second over. Glenn Phillips did contribute with 18 in 11 balls and stayed unbeaten at the end, but Freedom could not find enough boundaries to make the chase a contest.
Overall, Freedom hit three fours and three sixes in comparison to TSK's four fours and eight sixes. All of TSK's boundaries were struck by Ranjane and Ferreira.
Shubham RanjaneDonovan FerreiraWashington FreedomTexas Super KingsTexas vs WashingtonMajor League Cricket

Washington Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
caught76
R Ravindra
caught104
GJ Maxwell
caught01
GD Phillips
not out1811
AGS Gous
bowled67
AJ Pienaar
not out11
Extras(w 2)
Total44(4 wkts; 5 ovs)
Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF972141.527
TSK963121.485
WSF862120.284
SEO8356-1.316
MI NY8264-0.484
LAKR8172-1.677
Full Table