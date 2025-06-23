Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
MLC (2)
TNPL (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RESULT
13th Match (N), Dallas, June 22, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

#3

220/6
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom

#2

(19.4/20 ov, T:221) 223/3

Washington won by 7 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
89 (52) & 3/33
mitchell-owen
Cricinfo's MVP
153.59 ptsImpact List
mitchell-owen
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Owen, Gous help Washington Freedom pull off record chase in MLC

Owen scored 89 and Gous 80 not out as Freedom chased down TSK's 220 for 6 with two balls remaining

ESPNcricinfo staff
23-Jun-2025 • 10 hrs ago
Mitchell Owen scored 89 off 52 balls, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, MLC, Dallas, June 22, 2025

Mitchell Owen was named the Player of the Match for his 89 off 52 and 3 for 33  •  MLC

Washington Freedom 223 for 3 (Owen 89, Gous 80*, Milne 3-42) beat Texas Super Kings 220 for 6 (du Plessis 69, Stoinis 32, Owen 3-33) by seven wickets
Washington Freedom pulled off the highest successful chase in MLC as they chased down Texas Super Kings' 220 for 6 with seven wickets and two balls to spare. The previous record was 201, chased down by MI New York against Seattle Orcas earlier this week.
Mitchell Owen (89 off 52) and Andries Gous (80 not out off 45) were the chief architects of Freedom's win, ensuring TSK captain Faf du Plessis' 69 off 31 went in vain.
After TSK were sent in, du Plessis gave his side a flying start, hitting four fours and two sixes in the first four overs. Smit Patel had contributed only 8 off 11 balls till then. But when Owen came for the fifth over, he hit his first three balls for 6, 6, 4. Owen dismissed Patel on the very next ball but there was little respite as du Plessis finished the over with a boundary.
Du Plessis brought up his half-century off just 20 balls before becoming Owen's second victim. Marcus Stoinis and Milind Kumar then took over and added 42 in just 26 balls for the fourth wicket. Shubham Ranjane applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 26 off ten balls, with TSK ransacking 56 from the last four overs. For Freedom, Owen picked up 3 for 33 from three overs and Glenn Maxwell 2 for 35 from four.
Owen and Rachin Ravindra gave Freedom a steady start of 38 in 4.3 overs. Following that, Owen and Gous took the side to 96 for 1 after ten overs. With another 125 required, TSK were still the favourites, but Owen and Gous turned the game around in the 12th and 13th overs, smashing Noor Ahmad for 22 and Donovan Ferreira for 24. In those 12 balls, Owen and Gous hit a combined five sixes and three fours to reduce the equation to 69 needed from seven overs.
Owen fell to Adam Milne at the start of the 15th over but Gous carried on. With 20 needed from two overs, TSK still had a chance. Maxwell hit Milne for a six off the first ball of the 19th but the seamer sent Maxwell back two balls later. It came down to 11 needed from seven balls before Glenn Phillips' six reduced the requirement to five from the final over.
Bowling the final over, Stoinis conceded three singles off the first three balls before Phillips the next ball past backward point to seal the win.
Mitchell OwenAndries GousFaf du PlessisWashington FreedomTexas Super KingsTexas vs WashingtonMajor League Cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
WSF 100%
TSKWSF
100%50%100%TSK InningsWSF Innings

Over 20 • WSF 223/3

Washington won by 7 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Washington Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
caught8952
R Ravindra
caught116
AGS Gous
not out8045
GJ Maxwell
caught2012
GD Phillips
not out124
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 9)
Total223(3 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF44082.742
WSF54180.722
TSK53261.116
MI NY4132-0.150
LAKR4132-2.357
SEO4040-2.367
Full Table