ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MT20 WC Americas Final (1)
MLC (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Blast Women League 2 (2)

Texas vs Washington, 13th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Dallas, June 22, 2025, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Mon, 23 Jun
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Texas Super KingsTexas Super Kings
431061.505
3
Washington FreedomWashington Freedom
321040.919
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
10 M • 439 Runs • 43.9 Avg • 168.19 SR
DP Conway
10 M • 336 Runs • 48 Avg • 137.14 SR
GJ Maxwell
9 M • 302 Runs • 60.4 Avg • 181.92 SR
SPD Smith
7 M • 264 Runs • 44 Avg • 142.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
8 M • 17 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 11.29 SR
Zia-ul-Haq
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 20.66 SR
SN Netravalkar
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 13.76 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
TSK
WSF
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Smit Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Calvin Savage 
Allrounder
Joshua Tromp 
Allrounder
Stephen Wiig 
Bowler
Zia-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days22 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Unicorns blitz past Super Kings as Short and Allen fifties top du Plessis' 100

It was San Francisco Unicorns' fourth win in four games, and Texas Super Kings' first defeat in MLC 2025

Monank, Bracewell, Pollard lead MI New York to 201 target for first win

Kyle Mayers had helped Seattle Orcas put up 200 before their sloppy fielding and MINY's powerful batting in the death overs finished the game

Maxwell's century for Freedom consigns LAKR to heavy defeat

His unbeaten 106 rescued Freedom from 68 for 4 to an imposing 208 for 5

TSK bundle Seattle Orcas for 60 for third straight win

Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger and Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets apiece on a pitch with variable bounce to hand Orcas their second successive loss

Bartlett blitz gives Unicorns against-the-odds win over MI New York

For the longest time, MI New York seemed to have done enough to win two points, but then Xavier Bartlett smashed them for a 25-ball 59 not out

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF44082.742
TSK43161.505
WSF32140.919
MI NY3122-0.074
SEO3030-2.869
LAKR3030-3.367
