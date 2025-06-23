Matches (17)
Texas vs Washington, 13th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Dallas, June 22, 2025, Major League Cricket
Last five matches
Texas
L
W
W
W
L
Washington
W
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TSK10 M • 439 Runs • 43.9 Avg • 168.19 SR
TSK10 M • 336 Runs • 48 Avg • 137.14 SR
WSF9 M • 302 Runs • 60.4 Avg • 181.92 SR
WSF7 M • 264 Runs • 44 Avg • 142.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TSK8 M • 17 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 11.29 SR
TSK9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 20.66 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 13.76 SR
WSF7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
TSK
WSF
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|22 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
