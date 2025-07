Short and Bartlett do it for Unicorns as Super Kings go down by one run

Unicorns' win was set up by captain Matthew Short , who continued his fine run-scoring form to get back to the top of the run-scoring charts. He batted from the first ball to the last after he had been asked to bat by Faf du Plessis, scoring 80 from 63 balls with five fours and four sixes. But it took him till Hassan Khan 's entry in the sixth over to find someone to bat with, Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sanjay Krishnamurthi having fallen cheaply by then, Marcus Stoinis getting two of this three wickets for the match in that period.