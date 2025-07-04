Matches (22)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
MLC (3)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)

SF vs Texas, 25th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
25th Match, Lauderhill, July 04, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns

#1

148/6
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

#2

(20 ov, T:149) 147/7

SF won by 1 run

Player Of The Match
80 (63)
matthew-short
Cricinfo's MVP
91.6 ptsImpact List
hassan-khan
69

Matthew Short and Hassan Khan's 69-run partnership is SF's highest for the 4th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 57 between Tim Seifert and Sanjay Krishnamurthi

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Mohammad Mohsin* 
(lhb)
11620183.3310 (5b)6 (4b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Xavier Bartlett 
(rfm)
403308.2511601 - 0 - 11 - 0
Romario Shepherd 
(rfm)
302628.663111 - 0 - 10 - 2
MatRunsHSAve
3319535*13.00
MatWktsBBIAve
77984/1021.80
1811764/1325.09
 Last BatCalvin Savage 2 (2b) FOW147/7 (19.6 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: San Francisco Unicorns - 2 of 2, Texas Super Kings - 2 of 2
1W
4
1
1
4
19th
1
W
1
W
6
2
18th
1
2
4
4
1
17th
2
4
1
4
1
16th
1
2
6
1
6
1
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Rashad Mahbub
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Hassan Khan
SF91.640(25)53.2966.081/321.3425.52
Matthew Short
SF90.1980(63)87.290.19---
Brody Couch
SF65.11---2/263.1865.11
Donovan Ferreira
TSK61.1339(20)48.9261.13---
Akeal Hosein
TSK48.27---1/181.5448.27
View full list
end of over 2011 runs • 1 wicket
TSK: 147/7CRR: 7.35 
Mohammad Mohsin11 (6b 2x4)
Xavier Bartlett 4-0-33-0
Romario Shepherd 3-0-26-2

7:25 pm Phew! What a match, and what a fantastic day of cricket we've had! These incredibly close games can go either way, often decided by the tiniest of margins. The Texas Super Kings' chase started with a bit of luck when Faf du Plessis got a lifeline in the second over, as Matt Short dropped his catch in the slips. But that missed chance didn't cost the Unicorns much, as Faf was out just a few balls later. Smit Patel also didn't last long, and just like that, the Super Kings had lost their first three wickets within the first nine overs. Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shubham Ranjane then began to rebuild the innings in the middle, with Mukkamalla eventually departing after scoring 34 runs. After that, it was all about the heroes from their last match: Shubham Ranjane and Donovan Ferreira. Ferreira, true to form, started hitting boundaries and massive sixes all over the place. When these two powerful batters were at the crease, it appeared that the Super Kings would win with ease. But the game was flipped upside down by Romario Shepherd's penultimate over! In that over, he got rid of Ferreira and Ranjane, which put tremendous pressure on the Super Kings' lower order. Ultimately, they simply couldn't handle it and lost their composure. Considering how well the spinners were doing on this surface today, Matt Short might have benefited from bowling a few overs in the middle. But it's all over now, and as they say, all's well that ends well! It's also worth noting that Haris Rauf got injured and had to leave the field clutching his hamstring; the part-time spinners really stepped up in his absence. Shepherd and Couch both picked up two wickets each.

San Francisco Unicorns won by 1 run

19.6
1W
Bartlett to Mohammad Mohsin, 1 run, OUT

Bartlett has done it! He held his nerve like a true champion in a nail-biting finish, winning the match by the narrowest of margins! Full-toss ball on the stumps, Mohsin goes for the big heave over the on-side, mistimed the stroke and mishits to the covers, only managed to get a single there.

Calvin Savage run out (Short/†Allen) 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100

3 runs from 1 ball.

19.5
4
Bartlett to Mohammad Mohsin, FOUR runs

Edged and over! Full and width on offer outside off, clears the front leg and swings his bat at it, finds the outside edge of the bat, using the pace of the ball, sends it flying high over the short third man fielder

7 from 2. TSK need a boundary here.

19.4
1
Bartlett to Savage, 1 run

Hard line and length ball outside off, throws his bat at it and inside edged to midwicket, Bartlett chases it down from the edge of the circle

8 runs from 3 balls, Savage on strike. Quick discussion between Short and Bartlett.

19.3
1
Bartlett to Mohammad Mohsin, 1 run

short of a length ball drags it down to long on for a single

19.2
Bartlett to Mohammad Mohsin, no run

Hard line and length ball outside the off stump line, wild swing and a miss

19.1
4
Bartlett to Mohammad Mohsin, FOUR runs

Up in the airrrr... And just gets it away from the fielder! Full and straight wide outside off, whacks it straight up in the air towards wideish long off, JFM comes around and attempts to grab it with one hand away from his body, fails to hold on to it, the ball bounced inside the ropes and rolls on

13 runs needed from the last over, here's Bartlett

end of over 1910 runs • 2 wickets
TSK: 136/6CRR: 7.15 RRR: 13.00 • Need 13 from 6b
Mohammad Mohsin1 (1b)
Calvin Savage1 (1b)
Romario Shepherd 3-0-26-2
Brody Couch 4-0-26-2
18.6
1
Shepherd to Mohammad Mohsin, 1 run

width on offer outside off, shuffles across early, wild swing of the bat, and finds the leading edge towards long off

18.5
W
Shepherd to Ranjane, OUT

Ranjane departs; game on! Hard line and length ball outside off, off-cutter ball around the sixth stump line, attempts to go downtown, miscues the slog stroke, and chips it in the air to extra cover. Short settles underneath and completes the catch.

Shubham Ranjane c Short b Shepherd 28 (27b 1x4 1x6) SR: 103.7
18.4
1
Shepherd to Savage, 1 run

slower short of a length ball wide outside off, drags it down to long on for a single

Savage in, 15 from 9 deliveries

18.3
W
Shepherd to Ferreira, OUT

Massive wicket! Widish bouncer delivery outside off, pace off delivery, shuffles across and slammed it hard towards long off, did not time it well enough to clear the ropes, Hassan Khan comes around from long off and gobbles it up

Donovan Ferreira c Hassan Khan b Shepherd 39 (20b 3x4 2x6) SR: 195
18.2
6
Shepherd to Ferreira, SIX runs

That's out of the park! Length ball in the slot on the stumps, stands tall deep inside the crease, full swing of the bat and heaves it away over the mid wicket region

18.1
2
Shepherd to Ferreira, 2 runs

slower bouncer ball swings it away to deep midwicket, calls for the second run and gets it comfortably

23 runs from 12 balls. Here's Shepherd

end of over 1812 runs
TSK: 126/4CRR: 7.00 RRR: 11.50 • Need 23 from 12b
Donovan Ferreira31 (17b 3x4 1x6)
Shubham Ranjane28 (26b 1x4 1x6)
Brody Couch 4-0-26-2
Xavier Bartlett 3-0-22-0
17.6
1
Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

back of a length ball on the stumps, hoicks it away to long on for a single

17.5
2
Couch to Ferreira, 2 runs

full and straight on the pads, tucked away to wide of deep midwicket for a couple of runs

17.4
4
Couch to Ferreira, FOUR runs

Dealing with boundaries! Short of a length ball on the leg stump line angling in, whips it away with full swing and force of the bat, gets it fine of deep backward square leg, one bounce and onto the ropes

17.3
Couch to Ferreira, no run

Pace off delivery right in the money, swing and a miss

17.2
4
Couch to Ferreira, FOUR runs

Width on offer length ball kept low on the track, extends his arms and reaches for it, a wild swing of the bat and connects the toe end of the bat, flies through the gap between short third and backward point

17.1
1
Couch to Ranjane, 1 run

widish three-quarter length ball thrashed hard through cover point

35 required from 18 balls. Do keep in mind, Haris Rauf won't be able to bowl, he went back to the dugout after pulling his hamstring during fielding.

end of over 1712 runs
TSK: 114/4CRR: 6.70 RRR: 11.66 • Need 35 from 18b
Donovan Ferreira20 (12b 1x4 1x6)
Shubham Ranjane27 (25b 1x4 1x6)
Xavier Bartlett 3-0-22-0
Hassan Khan 4-0-32-1
16.6
2
Bartlett to Ferreira, 2 runs

full and straight outside off, driven down the track to long off

16.5
4
Bartlett to Ferreira, FOUR runs

nails it straight down the ground! Widish fuller length ball outside off, clears the front leg and muscles it away straight of long off, beats Romario Shepherd there, one bounce and over the ropes

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MW Short
80 runs (63)
5 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
12 runs
0 four1 six
Control
68%
Hassan Khan
40 runs (25)
2 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
19 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
MP Stoinis
O
4
M
0
R
32
W
3
ECO
8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
BL Couch
O
4
M
0
R
26
W
2
ECO
6.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
TossTexas Super Kings, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
SF
Matthew Short
Match days4 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Billy Taylor
West Indies
Rushane Samuels
TV Umpire
South Africa
Marais Erasmus
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
PointsSan Francisco Unicorns 2, Texas Super Kings 0
Language
English
Win Probability
SF 100%
SFTSK
100%50%100%SF InningsTSK Innings

Over 20 • TSK 147/7

Calvin Savage run out (Short/†Allen) 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
W
SF won by 1 run
Powered by Smart Stats
Texas Innings
Player NameRB
SK Patel
caught812
F du Plessis
caught14
SR Mukkamalla
bowled3429
MP Stoinis
caught1320
SS Ranjane
caught2827
D Ferreira
caught3920
CP Savage
run out22
Mohammad Mohsin
not out116
Extras(w 11)
Total147(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF972141.527
TSK963121.485
WSF862120.284
SEO8356-1.316
MI NY8264-0.484
LAKR8172-1.677
Full Table