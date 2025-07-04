Bartlett has done it! He held his nerve like a true champion in a nail-biting finish, winning the match by the narrowest of margins! Full-toss ball on the stumps, Mohsin goes for the big heave over the on-side, mistimed the stroke and mishits to the covers, only managed to get a single there.
SF vs Texas, 25th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
Matthew Short and Hassan Khan's 69-run partnership is SF's highest for the 4th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 57 between Tim Seifert and Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|11
|6
|2
|0
|183.33
|10 (5b)
|6 (4b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|11
|6
|0
|1 - 0 - 11 - 0
(rfm)
|3
|0
|26
|2
|8.66
|3
|1
|1
|1 - 0 - 10 - 2
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|33
|195
|35*
|13.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|77
|98
|4/10
|21.80
|181
|176
|4/13
|25.09
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SF
|91.6
|40(25)
|53.29
|66.08
|1/32
|1.34
|25.52
|SF
|90.19
|80(63)
|87.2
|90.19
|-
|-
|-
|SF
|65.11
|-
|-
|-
|2/26
|3.18
|65.11
|TSK
|61.13
|39(20)
|48.92
|61.13
|-
|-
|-
|TSK
|48.27
|-
|-
|-
|1/18
|1.54
|48.27
7:25 pm Phew! What a match, and what a fantastic day of cricket we've had! These incredibly close games can go either way, often decided by the tiniest of margins. The Texas Super Kings' chase started with a bit of luck when Faf du Plessis got a lifeline in the second over, as Matt Short dropped his catch in the slips. But that missed chance didn't cost the Unicorns much, as Faf was out just a few balls later. Smit Patel also didn't last long, and just like that, the Super Kings had lost their first three wickets within the first nine overs. Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shubham Ranjane then began to rebuild the innings in the middle, with Mukkamalla eventually departing after scoring 34 runs. After that, it was all about the heroes from their last match: Shubham Ranjane and Donovan Ferreira. Ferreira, true to form, started hitting boundaries and massive sixes all over the place. When these two powerful batters were at the crease, it appeared that the Super Kings would win with ease. But the game was flipped upside down by Romario Shepherd's penultimate over! In that over, he got rid of Ferreira and Ranjane, which put tremendous pressure on the Super Kings' lower order. Ultimately, they simply couldn't handle it and lost their composure. Considering how well the spinners were doing on this surface today, Matt Short might have benefited from bowling a few overs in the middle. But it's all over now, and as they say, all's well that ends well! It's also worth noting that Haris Rauf got injured and had to leave the field clutching his hamstring; the part-time spinners really stepped up in his absence. Shepherd and Couch both picked up two wickets each.
San Francisco Unicorns won by 1 run
3 runs from 1 ball.
Edged and over! Full and width on offer outside off, clears the front leg and swings his bat at it, finds the outside edge of the bat, using the pace of the ball, sends it flying high over the short third man fielder
7 from 2. TSK need a boundary here.
Hard line and length ball outside off, throws his bat at it and inside edged to midwicket, Bartlett chases it down from the edge of the circle
8 runs from 3 balls, Savage on strike. Quick discussion between Short and Bartlett.
short of a length ball drags it down to long on for a single
Hard line and length ball outside the off stump line, wild swing and a miss
Up in the airrrr... And just gets it away from the fielder! Full and straight wide outside off, whacks it straight up in the air towards wideish long off, JFM comes around and attempts to grab it with one hand away from his body, fails to hold on to it, the ball bounced inside the ropes and rolls on
13 runs needed from the last over, here's Bartlett
width on offer outside off, shuffles across early, wild swing of the bat, and finds the leading edge towards long off
Ranjane departs; game on! Hard line and length ball outside off, off-cutter ball around the sixth stump line, attempts to go downtown, miscues the slog stroke, and chips it in the air to extra cover. Short settles underneath and completes the catch.
slower short of a length ball wide outside off, drags it down to long on for a single
Savage in, 15 from 9 deliveries
Massive wicket! Widish bouncer delivery outside off, pace off delivery, shuffles across and slammed it hard towards long off, did not time it well enough to clear the ropes, Hassan Khan comes around from long off and gobbles it up
That's out of the park! Length ball in the slot on the stumps, stands tall deep inside the crease, full swing of the bat and heaves it away over the mid wicket region
slower bouncer ball swings it away to deep midwicket, calls for the second run and gets it comfortably
23 runs from 12 balls. Here's Shepherd
back of a length ball on the stumps, hoicks it away to long on for a single
full and straight on the pads, tucked away to wide of deep midwicket for a couple of runs
Dealing with boundaries! Short of a length ball on the leg stump line angling in, whips it away with full swing and force of the bat, gets it fine of deep backward square leg, one bounce and onto the ropes
Pace off delivery right in the money, swing and a miss
Width on offer length ball kept low on the track, extends his arms and reaches for it, a wild swing of the bat and connects the toe end of the bat, flies through the gap between short third and backward point
widish three-quarter length ball thrashed hard through cover point
35 required from 18 balls. Do keep in mind, Haris Rauf won't be able to bowl, he went back to the dugout after pulling his hamstring during fielding.
full and straight outside off, driven down the track to long off
nails it straight down the ground! Widish fuller length ball outside off, clears the front leg and muscles it away straight of long off, beats Romario Shepherd there, one bounce and over the ropes
1W
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Toss
|Texas Super Kings, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|San Francisco Unicorns 2, Texas Super Kings 0
Over 20 • TSK 147/7
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|8
|12
|caught
|1
|4
|bowled
|34
|29
|caught
|13
|20
|caught
|28
|27
|caught
|39
|20
|run out
|2
|2
|not out
|11
|6
|Extras
|(w 11)
|Total
|147(7 wkts; 20 ovs)