7:25 pm Phew! What a match, and what a fantastic day of cricket we've had! These incredibly close games can go either way, often decided by the tiniest of margins. The Texas Super Kings' chase started with a bit of luck when Faf du Plessis got a lifeline in the second over, as Matt Short dropped his catch in the slips. But that missed chance didn't cost the Unicorns much, as Faf was out just a few balls later. Smit Patel also didn't last long, and just like that, the Super Kings had lost their first three wickets within the first nine overs. Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shubham Ranjane then began to rebuild the innings in the middle, with Mukkamalla eventually departing after scoring 34 runs. After that, it was all about the heroes from their last match: Shubham Ranjane and Donovan Ferreira. Ferreira, true to form, started hitting boundaries and massive sixes all over the place. When these two powerful batters were at the crease, it appeared that the Super Kings would win with ease. But the game was flipped upside down by Romario Shepherd's penultimate over! In that over, he got rid of Ferreira and Ranjane, which put tremendous pressure on the Super Kings' lower order. Ultimately, they simply couldn't handle it and lost their composure. Considering how well the spinners were doing on this surface today, Matt Short might have benefited from bowling a few overs in the middle. But it's all over now, and as they say, all's well that ends well! It's also worth noting that Haris Rauf got injured and had to leave the field clutching his hamstring; the part-time spinners really stepped up in his absence. Shepherd and Couch both picked up two wickets each.