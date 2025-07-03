Nicholas Pooran: "First of all, give Jesus our praise and thanks. We know we're coming to different conditions. Today it's tough. The rain has been around, and the conditions actually suited us a bit, swinging a bit there. And obviously, we have a world-class bowler. Trent there. And today, he was up for the challenge. He wanted the new ball. He wanted to swing it. We put some pressure on him as well. Told him it's similar conditions to Test cricket, so let's see what's going to happen. And he stood up for us. Getting those two wickets in the Powerplay overs is really, really important. And the way the spinners bowled, Sherfane played a really good innings there, putting the pressure on the spinners as well. The way Polly [Pollard] came and used the experience and the condition was exceptional. That's something we keep speaking about in the dressing room. We want to use the conditions. Why are the other teams using the conditions better than us? And today, we use the condition really nicely. I'm just really happy that we can restrict them, and kudos to the bowlers. [Structure the plan] Partnership, really important, a left-right combination. Monank has been batting well throughout the tournament, and today, it was just really important for us to get that partnership. The game obviously played out for us, where we knew Sunil was going to have the ball and try to get wickets earlier. Now, the plan was just to try to play him out as much as possible, but by having good intent towards him as well as trying to score, he's world-class. Kudos to him again. Well bowled, but in that partnership it's difficult to bowl to a left-right combination. And I think that Monank played really well and put the pressure on them. Allow me to get in and obviously come back, coming onto the back end, that was a bit easy, and the game just played off itself."