Los Angeles vs New York, 24th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 03 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
24th Match (N), Lauderhill, July 03, 2025, Major League Cricket
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders

#6

154/8
MI New York FlagMI New York

#5

(17.5/20 ov, T:155) 155/2

New York won by 8 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/17
trent-boult
Cricinfo's MVP
107.25 ptsImpact List
trent-boult
8

Pooran has broken the record for most T20s (8) as captain for MI NY, going past Pollard

309

This is the highest match aggregate (309) involving Los Angeles & New York in T20s

Match centre 
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Los Angeles Knight Riders 154/8(20 overs)
Sherfane Rutherford
86 (44)
Trent Boult
4/17 (4)
Andre Russell
15 (10)
Kieron Pollard
2/15 (3)
MI New York 155/2(17.5 overs)
Nicholas Pooran
62* (47)
Sunil Narine
1/26 (4)
Monank Patel
56 (44)
Andre Russell
1/43 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Trent Boult
MI NY107.25---4/174.97107.25
Sherfane Rutherford
LAKR106.7886(44)120.01106.78---
Kieron Pollard
MI NY63.8214(6)15.115.922/152.0447.9
Nicholas Pooran
MI NY51.4862(47)60.1351.48---
Monank Patel
MI NY50.9756(44)57.3550.97---
View full list

Today's victory means MI New York stays in the Playoff hunt, and the Los Angeles Knight Riders are officially out! And that's a wrap on today's MLC action! Thanks for joining us. Don't forget to tune in tomorrow for a double-header! Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of K Vairavan and the entire ESPNcricinfo crew. Goodnight and goodbye!

Nicholas Pooran: "First of all, give Jesus our praise and thanks. We know we're coming to different conditions. Today it's tough. The rain has been around, and the conditions actually suited us a bit, swinging a bit there. And obviously, we have a world-class bowler. Trent there. And today, he was up for the challenge. He wanted the new ball. He wanted to swing it. We put some pressure on him as well. Told him it's similar conditions to Test cricket, so let's see what's going to happen. And he stood up for us. Getting those two wickets in the Powerplay overs is really, really important. And the way the spinners bowled, Sherfane played a really good innings there, putting the pressure on the spinners as well. The way Polly [Pollard] came and used the experience and the condition was exceptional. That's something we keep speaking about in the dressing room. We want to use the conditions. Why are the other teams using the conditions better than us? And today, we use the condition really nicely. I'm just really happy that we can restrict them, and kudos to the bowlers. [Structure the plan] Partnership, really important, a left-right combination. Monank has been batting well throughout the tournament, and today, it was just really important for us to get that partnership. The game obviously played out for us, where we knew Sunil was going to have the ball and try to get wickets earlier. Now, the plan was just to try to play him out as much as possible, but by having good intent towards him as well as trying to score, he's world-class. Kudos to him again. Well bowled, but in that partnership it's difficult to bowl to a left-right combination. And I think that Monank played really well and put the pressure on them. Allow me to get in and obviously come back, coming onto the back end, that was a bit easy, and the game just played off itself."

Most Valuable Player, Trent Boult: "[Wicket taking master in the first over] I wouldn't say the master, but I have a very clear role to try to take wickets. We know what wickets are and how important they are in this format. Obviously, some humid conditions, but a swing around. You just have to make the most of those conditions. So nice to see the stumps light up a couple of times tonight. You've got to have a plan B. I think in some cases, a Plan C is important as well. And I think the best bowlers in the world move between those plans quick enough to not get hurt too quickly. But yeah, I suppose I'm experienced enough to have played around the world in different conditions, and the sooner you read the conditions, I think, as a bowler, and the sooner you're in control, it's always a good step. [Swing the ball] A lot of practice. But as a young kid growing up, I used to aspire to many fast bowlers that swung the ball, and T20 Cricket can be a lot of big sixes and big scores. There's a big place for swing bowling still in this game. So, hopefully not just myself but a lot of the swing bowlers around the world are inspiring kids to want to come up and try to move the ball."

Jason Holder: "As I said at the toss, I thought it was very crucial. It was quite tacky up front, the ball spun, and it made it a little bit difficult up front to get going. I think both teams struggle up front. The ball still seems to run a lot and still grips at the same time. So, not easy conditions to get going in, and it's hard to gauge, what a good total would be. And obviously, it's very wet in the second half. [Andre Russell at number 3] I just think that he's in a position where he needs a little bit more time. He came in the last game and did a really good job for us. So we just continue with the same vein. I thought he got off to a pretty good start. Unfortunately, got up to one that kept a little bit low. But that's cricket. Look, I think we've had great sparks in each game; we've done a lot of good things. As I said at the toss, just a matter for us to put together a complete game, having said that, we've let ourselves down in the field. Even tactically, in terms of our bowling and batting, we just fall to that crucial stage in the game. I don't think we seize the really good moments in each and every game that we had to win, and you know it definitely cost us in the end."

11:20 pm What a commanding victory for MI New York, a true statement win that puts them back on track! The chase began with immediate drama: two dropped catches in the first two overs gave the batters a couple of lifelines. Sunil Narine was brought into the attack in the third over and proved to be unplayable on this pitch. Quinton de Kock narrowly survived two close LBW shouts but eventually chipped a catch to slip on the last ball of Narine's over. The excitement didn't stop there; in Narine's very next over, two more catches were put down behind the stumps, and another chance flew over the slip fielder's head. In the eighth over, the Knight Riders' game awareness issue continued when they failed to appeal for Nicholas Pooran's caught behind chance off the outside edge. Monank Patel and Nicholas Pooran exhibited remarkable poise in the face of all the early mayhem, which included wasted opportunities, poor fielding, and a pitch that offered turn, swing, and bounce. They steadily kept the scoreboard ticking as they negotiated the minefield pitch in the early session. Monank Patel and his captain bult an incredible 112-run partnership off 84 balls, with Patel scoring a vital 56 runs off 44 balls. With a brilliant 62 runs off 47 deliveries, Pooran remained unbeaten till the end of the match. Since Narine's overs provided the majority of the Knight Riders' chances to take wickets on this turning track, they really felt the absence of an extra spinner or two. In the end, the Knight Riders' problems continue to exist, especially with their bowling and fielding.

MI New York won by 8 wickets

17.6
1w
Ali Khan to Pooran, 1 wide

Bouncer ball fired in at the stumps, a wild swing of the bat, but the batter failed to connect. A wide delivery called by the square leg umpire, and that's the end of the match

Scores level

17.5
1
Ali Khan to Pollard, 1 run

slower length ball on the pads, knocked around square leg

17.5
1w
Ali Khan to Pollard, 1 wide

Too full and wide outside off

17.4
Ali Khan to Pollard, no run

widish yorker length ball outside off, taps it gently to the off-side area

17.3
6
Ali Khan to Pollard, SIX runs

back-to-back sixes! Short pitched ball this one pitching outside off, Pollard struck it hard and flat over the on-side boundary ropes

17.2
6
Ali Khan to Pollard, SIX runs

Stand and deliver! Short pitched ball right in the hitting zone of Pollard, full swing of the bat and dispatched over deep square leg!

17.1
Ali Khan to Pollard, no run

Short of a good length ball around the off stump line, moves onto the back foot and smothered to extra cover

Pollard brings out a bail from his pocket and knocks it with the handle of the bat on the ground; it reminds me of Shivnarine Chanderpaul from the early 2000s.

end of over 1716 runs • 1 wicket
MI NY: 140/2CRR: 8.23 RRR: 5.00 • Need 15 from 18b
Nicholas Pooran62 (47b 6x4 2x6)
Kieron Pollard1 (1b)
Andre Russell 4-0-43-1
Ali Khan 3-0-27-0
16.6
4
Russell to Pooran, FOUR runs

whips it to the boundary! Pooran wants to finish it quickly now. Short pitched ball with plenty of room offered to free his arms, drags it down firmly through the widish backward square leg area

16.5
1
Russell to Pollard, 1 run

short of a length ball on middle-leg, glanced away off the hips for a single

Kieron Pollard in at number 4

16.4
W
Russell to Patel, OUT

Russell gets the breakthrough! A tad fuller length ball on the fourth stump line, he leans forward and tries to play it over the covers, miscuing the stroke and connecting with the toe end of the bat, sending it high in the air to the mid-off area. Powell moves to his right side from extra cover, settles underneath, and completes the catch.

Monank Patel c Powell b Russell 56 (44b 6x4 1x6) SR: 127.27
16.3
1
Russell to Pooran, 1 run

Full and straight on the stumps, hoicks it down the ground to long on

16.2
4
Russell to Pooran, FOUR runs

Widish full-toss ball outside off, easy pickings for Nicky P. Presents the full face of the bat and lofted it over the cover fielder

16.1
6
Russell to Pooran, SIX runs

Pooran brings up his fifty with a biggie! Full and overpitched ball on the pads, he goes down on one knee and pumps it over backward square leg for a maximum! Raises his bat towards the dugout and sends the flying kiss to the stands.

end of over 166 runs
MI NY: 124/1CRR: 7.75 RRR: 7.75 • Need 31 from 24b
Monank Patel56 (43b 6x4 1x6)
Nicholas Pooran47 (43b 4x4 1x6)
Ali Khan 3-0-27-0
Andre Russell 3-0-27-0

Strategic Timeout

15.6
Ali Khan to Patel, no run

Another attempted yorker turned into low full-toss on the leg stump, plays across the line and inside edged onto the pads

15.5
Ali Khan to Patel, no run

Brilliant yorker ball on middle-leg, squeezed to short fine leg

15.4
2
Ali Khan to Patel, 2 runs

Nitish Kumar, what are you doing? Fuller length ball outside the off-stump line, played inside-out, skies high towards backward point, just outside the ring area. Nitish Kumar walks backwards following the flight of the ball, and Matthew Tromp sprints in from deep backward point, but there's miscommunication between both the fielders, and in the end, neither of them goes for the catch!

15.3
1
Ali Khan to Pooran, 1 run

Full-toss ball on middle-off, moves away from the wicket to create room, dabs it square of the wicket to the sweeper fielder

15.3
1w
Ali Khan to Pooran, 1 wide

Banged in short pitched ball outside off, it goes over the batter's head. Pooran tries to play the hook shot but decides to leave it alone at the last moment.

15.2
1
Ali Khan to Patel, 1 run

Fuller length ball in the slot on the stumps, hoicks it away to square of deep mid wicket

15.1
1
Ali Khan to Pooran, 1 run

Full and overpitched ball wide outside off, forces it away off the front foot, did not time it well, struck it wide of backward point to deep extra cover

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SE Rutherford
86 runs (44)
5 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
pull
26 runs
1 four3 sixes
Control
84%
N Pooran
62 runs (47)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
16 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
70%
Best performances - bowlers
TA Boult
O
4
M
0
R
17
W
4
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
KA Pollard
O
3
M
0
R
15
W
2
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
TossMI New York, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
New York
Trent Boult
Match days3 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Jermaine LindoDRS
U.S.A.
Vijaya MallelaDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Wilson
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
PointsMI New York 2, Los Angeles Knight Riders 0
Language
English
Win Probability
MI NY 98.62%
LAKRMI NY
100%50%100%LAKR InningsMI NY Innings

Over 18 • MI NY 155/2

New York won by 8 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
New York Innings
Player NameRB
Q de Kock
caught1112
MD Patel
caught5644
N Pooran
not out6247
KA Pollard
not out146
Extras(b 1, lb 3, nb 2, w 6)
Total155(2 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF972141.527
TSK963121.485
WSF862120.284
SEO8356-1.316
MI NY8264-0.484
LAKR8172-1.677
Full Table