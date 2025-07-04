Boult's four-for and Monank, Pooran fifties make it a canter for MI New York

MI New York 155 for 2 (Pooran 62*, Monank 56, Narine 1-26) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders 154 for 8 (Rutherford 86, Boult 4-17) by eight wickets

LAKR are now all-but out of the race to the MLC 2025 playoffs, while MINY have just about kept their flagging hopes alive.

Things happened in a bit of a rush after MINY opted to field upon winning the toss, with Boult bowling three overs inside the powerplay and picking up a wicket - all bowleds - in each of them.

Monank Patel and Nicholas Pooran put up a century stand for the second wicket • Sportzpics for MLC

The first wicket came off the first ball, with an inswinger going past Unmukt Chand's attempted drive to hit timber. In his next over, Boult got one to shape in - and keep low - off a good length and took care of Andre Russell . And in his third, with Andre Fletcher coming down the track, Boult sent in a cross-seam delivery on a length and got it to deviate enough to pick up his third.

Boult came back for the 19th over to remove Rutherford to complete his haul, but only after Rutherford had created a bit of a flutter in the MINY camp. Walking out with the scoreboard reading 29 for 3, Rutherford took control of the innings - with almost no support from any other batter till No. 8 Matthew Tromp got into double-digits in a stand of 30 for the seventh wicket - and dragged LAKR to a semblance of respectability. His 86 came off 44 balls, and included five fours and six sixes.

The reply was fairly straightforward. Sunil Narine removed Quinton de Kock in the third over, but then LAKR got their next wickets only after 13.4 more overs as Monank (56 in 44 balls) and Pooran, scratchy to start with before getting a move on, added 112 runs for the second wicket. The partnership lasted 84 balls, with Pooran contributing 58 off 46 balls and Monank 46 off 38.