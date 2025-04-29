Bartlett's new-ball skills earn MLC deal with San Francisco Unicorns

Xavier Bartlett has added to the Australia flavour at MLC by signing for San Francisco Unicorns.

He has made an impressive start to his T20I career with 11 wickets in seven matches with an economy rate of 6.84.

In the 2023-24 season he was the leading wicket-taker in the BBL for Brisbane Heat in what proved to be a breakout campaign that earned him his international debut. He was handed a Cricket Australia contract after that season which he retained in the latest list announced earlier this month.

"Xavier has shown his prowess leading the bowling attack for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and he will be a great addition to the Unicorns bowling line up with his wicket-taking ability with the new ball," Unicorns head coach Shane Watson said.

"Having developed through the national pathways in Australia and onto the international scene, he's matured into a very clever pace bowler, able to both keep the rate down and break key partnerships."

Bartlett could go from MLC to Australia's T20I series against West Indies depending on whether multi-format quicks are rested and will also be in the frame for the Top End series against South Africa in August which features T20Is and ODIs.