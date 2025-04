Seifert and Mitchell add to New Zealand flavour in MLC 2025

"We look for both quality cricketers and quality personalities when bringing players into the Unicorns fold, and Tim definitely checks both those boxes," Unicorns head coach Shane Watson said. "His skills with the gloves will also be a major asset this year, especially with the new wickets in Oakland and Fort Lauderdale offering something of an unknown for spin bowling. He's also coming in with impressive form with the bat, adding to an already dominant top order alongside Finn [Allen], Shorty [Matt Short], and Jake [Fraser-McGurk]."