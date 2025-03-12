Neesham, Allen, Seifert 'very hungry' to play for NZ as 2026 T20 World Cup prep begins

The trio was also in action in the 50-overs Ford Trophy before being reintroduced into New Zealand's T20I side for the upcoming five-match series at home against Pakistan.

"Yeah, look, we've had some discussions with these guys and New Zealand Cricket has really emphasised preparing well for these pinnacle events and the guys have committed to being available for all of our T20 campaigns moving forward, if selected," Wells said. "So that's a real positive. And credit to those guys, they've come back and played domestic cricket, played Ford Trophy and performed well.

"So, these guys are still really hungry and made it very clear they're still very hungry to play for their country."

Neesham, who last played for New Zealand in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, reminded everyone of his all-round skills when he clattered a career-best 128 not out off 82 balls and followed it up with figures of 3 for 53 to propel Auckland into the Ford Trophy final. Allen returned to captain Auckland in the Ford Trophy after finishing his BBL stint across the Tasman Sea with the Perth Scorchers.

As for Seifert, he also returned to play for Northern Districts in both the Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield, despite having turned down a domestic contract. Against a strong Canterbury attack comprising Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes, Henry Shipley and Ish Sodhi, Seifert hit an unbeaten 109 off 71 balls from No. 3 in the Ford Trophy. Wells is enthused about the domestic form of the trio.

"That [the hunger to play for the country] is why they come back and play domestic cricket to stake their claim," Wells said. "And they've done well as well as performing in the various franchise leagues they play around the world. But it is really helpful from a selection perspective to see them competing in domestic cricket against the guys and see them in the flesh. So, look, we're really happy with where they're at."

Legspinner Ish Sodhi , who was not picked for the 2025 Champions Trophy, has also returned to the white-ball team with an eye on the spin-friendly surfaces in India at the next T20 World Cup. In the absence of captain Mitchell Santner, who will miss the home series against Pakistan due to IPL commitments, Sodhi is the only frontline spin-bowling option in the squad apart from stand-in captain Michael Bracewell.

In a glance: New Zealand's T20I squad for home series against Pakistan • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Sodhi's recent form is also encouraging: he picked up nine wickets in 12 Super Smash matches at an economy rate of 7.00, which was second only to Jamieson among all bowlers who had bowled at least 20 overs in the competition.

"Look, I think in India, you're going to be playing two or three spinners," Wells said. "And you see Ish come back into it. I think most teams are playing a wristspinner in both forms. So, we're giving Ish an opportunity. He's been a great performer in the T20 format. I thought he had a really strong Super Smash. But obviously, missing Mitch, who's a bit of a linchpin in the bowling attacks.

"So, that'll be a challenge for Ish and Michael to really step up and take those roles if given a chance. But obviously, the boundaries are pretty small in New Zealand grounds and not taking as much turn. So, we might see an additional seamer playing where we think that's appropriate. But it's just about having that balance where we can."

Wells also delivered a glowing appraisal of Bracewell's abilities as an allrounder and leader.

"Michael led the T20 side over in Pakistan last year in the series we had over there and it was quite a young and experienced side and we were really impressed with the way he led that group," Wells said. He sort of cemented himself in both white-ball teams as a really pivotal cog.