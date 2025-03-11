Sodhi, Sears, Seifert return in Bracewell-led NZ squad for home T20Is against Pakistan

Allrounder Michael Bracewell will captain a different looking New Zealand T20I squad for the five-game series against Pakistan at home that starts on March 16. Seven members of New Zealand's silver-medal winning Champions Trophy squad have been selected for the series while those with IPL commitments were not considered.

The series will mark Bracewell's second series as New Zealand captain, having led the side during the tour of Pakistan in April 2024.

"Mitch Santner's done a great job since taking over as white-ball captain and I'll really just be trying to build on his good work and create an enjoyable environment for the guys to perform in," Bracewell said in an NZC statement. "Pakistan are always a dangerous short-form side with lots of power and pace and we know they'll be hurting after an early exit in the Champions Trophy."

Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman will have a bigger responsibility with the bat as Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips are all unavailable due to the IPL. Lockie Ferguson and Santner will also miss the series with the IPL starting March 22. Kane Williamson opted out of selection; he has PSL commitments, starting from April 11, with Karachi Kings.

"We're certainly starting to narrow our sights on the ICC T20 World Cup in India next February and March," selector Sam Wells said. "Half of this squad is only returning from the Champions Trophy on Wednesday and so we're going to need to manage those players really carefully.

"The Pakistan series will provide an opportunity for all players to put their best foot forward and push their case for selection in the 15-player squad for next year's major global tournament."

Each game of the five-match series will be played as a double-header with New Zealand Women facing Sri Lanka and Australia on the same day at the same venue.

New Zealand squad T20Is against Pakistan