Sodhi, Sears, Seifert return in Bracewell-led NZ squad for home T20Is against Pakistan
Conway, Ravindra, Santner, Phillips and Ferguson were not available for selection because of IPL commitments
Allrounder Michael Bracewell will captain a different looking New Zealand T20I squad for the five-game series against Pakistan at home that starts on March 16. Seven members of New Zealand's silver-medal winning Champions Trophy squad have been selected for the series while those with IPL commitments were not considered.
The series will mark Bracewell's second series as New Zealand captain, having led the side during the tour of Pakistan in April 2024.
"Mitch Santner's done a great job since taking over as white-ball captain and I'll really just be trying to build on his good work and create an enjoyable environment for the guys to perform in," Bracewell said in an NZC statement. "Pakistan are always a dangerous short-form side with lots of power and pace and we know they'll be hurting after an early exit in the Champions Trophy."
Among the players selected for the series are Ben Sears, the fast bowler who has recovered from his hamstring injury, and Ish Sodhi, who missed the recent home series against Sri Lanka. Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke have been included for the first three games only, with the selectors managing the workloads of the pacers from the Champions Trophy.
Matt Henry, who injured his shoulder in the Champions Trophy semi-final, has been selected for the last two T20Is - subject to fitness - while Finn Allen, James Neesham and Tim Seifert have also been included after confirming their availability, if selected, for the build-up series to the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman will have a bigger responsibility with the bat as Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips are all unavailable due to the IPL. Lockie Ferguson and Santner will also miss the series with the IPL starting March 22. Kane Williamson opted out of selection; he has PSL commitments, starting from April 11, with Karachi Kings.
From the recent series against Sri Lanka, top-order batter Tim Robinson, fast bowler Zakary Foulkes (only last two games) and wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay are in the squad.
"We're certainly starting to narrow our sights on the ICC T20 World Cup in India next February and March," selector Sam Wells said. "Half of this squad is only returning from the Champions Trophy on Wednesday and so we're going to need to manage those players really carefully.
"The Pakistan series will provide an opportunity for all players to put their best foot forward and push their case for selection in the 15-player squad for next year's major global tournament."
Each game of the five-match series will be played as a double-header with New Zealand Women facing Sri Lanka and Australia on the same day at the same venue.
New Zealand squad T20Is against Pakistan
Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi