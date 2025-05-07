Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
KKR vs CSK, 57th Match at Kolkata, IPL, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
57th Match (N), Eden Gardens, May 07, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
KKR Win & Bat
CSK Win & Bat
KKR Win & Bowl
CSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KKR
L
L
NR
W
W
CSK
W
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KKR10 M • 271 Runs • 33.88 Avg • 141.14 SR
9 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 147.39 SR
CSK10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 134.97 SR
CSK10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 142.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 16.71 SR
KKR10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 15.69 SR
CSK10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 17.5 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 10.22 Econ • 16.33 SR
Squad
KKR
CSK
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|07 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
Virat Kohli continues to lead Orange Cap table after washout between SRH and DC
Prasidh Krishna is at the top of the Purple Cap table with 19 wickets from ten games
Vettori: 'Conditions in Hyderabad weren't what we expected this year'
"It has been tricky, it hasn't been easy for the batters," admits SRH head coach
Rock-solid GT top three vs red-hot MI quicks - who will blink first?
While Mumbai, with Bumrah's addition, have all bowling bases covered, GT's Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Buttler average nearly 58 this season as a trio
Rain knocks SRH out and hands DC a reprieve
SRH captain Pat Cummins struck thrice and that helped restrict DC to just 133