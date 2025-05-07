Matches (13)
KKR vs CSK, 57th Match at Kolkata, IPL, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

57th Match (N), Eden Gardens, May 07, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
6
Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders
11551110.249
10
Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings
112904-1.117
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AM Rahane
10 M • 271 Runs • 33.88 Avg • 141.14 SR
A Raghuvanshi
9 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 147.39 SR
S Dube
10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 134.97 SR
RA Jadeja
10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 142.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 16.71 SR
Harshit Rana
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 15.69 SR
Noor Ahmad
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 17.5 SR
M Pathirana
9 M • 12 Wkts • 10.22 Econ • 16.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Top order Batter
Venkatesh Iyer (vc)
Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Mayank Markande 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Manish Pandey 
Top order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 
Top order Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Anukul Roy 
Allrounder
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Chetan Sakariya 
Bowler
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Luvnith Sisodia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
IPL News

Virat Kohli continues to lead Orange Cap table after washout between SRH and DC

Prasidh Krishna is at the top of the Purple Cap table with 19 wickets from ten games

Vettori: 'Conditions in Hyderabad weren't what we expected this year'

"It has been tricky, it hasn't been easy for the batters," admits SRH head coach

Rock-solid GT top three vs red-hot MI quicks - who will blink first?

While Mumbai, with Bumrah's addition, have all bowling bases covered, GT's Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Buttler average nearly 58 this season as a trio

Rain knocks SRH out and hands DC a reprieve

SRH captain Pat Cummins struck thrice and that helped restrict DC to just 133

Spotlight on returning Rabada as MI and GT tussle for top spot

There is some rain expected on Tuesday evening, but the game, even if truncated, is likely to go ahead

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1183160.482
PBKS1173150.376
MI1174141.274
GT1073140.867
DC1164130.362
KKR1155110.249
LSG115610-0.469
SRH11377-1.192
RR12396-0.718
CSK11294-1.117
