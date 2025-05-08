'Nothing for me to decide as of now' - Dhoni on his IPL future

"The thing is these are the players who are part of us right now... so we have got an opportunity to test them," Dhoni said. "You may see them in the nets, you may see them in the practice game, but nothing like a real match, you know, so we are out of the tournament.

"We had three games [remaining], so you give them a chance and see how they react. It's not the technical aspect...What we want to see is the approach and the mental toughness because that's what really counts. It's not the most technically sound batsman who scores a lot of runs, but somebody who's more game aware. You know who understands what the bowler is looking to do, if he sets up a field, okay according to this field you know what he will bowl. What is a bluff ball? You know nowadays it's big."