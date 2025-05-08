Noor Ahmad jumps to No. 2 on Purple Cap table after KKR vs CSK game
Varun Chakravarthy has moved to fifth place with 17 wickets from 12 games
There was no change at the top of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap but there was some movement on the Purple Cap table after the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Kolkata on Wednesday night. Here is a look at the two leaderboards.
Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the run-scorers' chart with a tally of 510 runs from 12 innings. One run behind him is B Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (GT) with his captain Shubman Gill occupying the third spot with 508 runs from 11 innings.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli isn't too far away, with 505 runs, while GT's Jos Buttler is at No. 5 with 500.
CSK's left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad, who starred with 4 for 31 against KKR, has drawn level with GT's Prasidh Krishna in terms of wickets at the top of the Purple Cap table. Both have 20 wickets each, but Prasidh retains the Purple Cap thanks to his better economy rate - 7.65 compared to Noor's 8.02.
RCB's Josh Hazlewood is third with 18 wickets, the same as MI's Trent Boult. Again, Hazlewood has a better economy rate.
Meanwhile, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to fifth place after his 2 for 18 at Eden Gardens. He now has 17 wickets from 12 outings.
You can also take a look at what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
Here are some other IPL 2025 tables.